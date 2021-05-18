U.S. Endurance Team Withdraws from 2021 Longines FEI Endurance World Championship

San Rossore, Pisa, Italy – US Equestrian has withdrawn the U.S. Endurance Team from the 2021 Longines FEI Endurance World Championship on May 22 at San Rossore in Pisa, Italy.

The decision to withdraw the team was made following direct consultation with the FEI, FEI Veterinary Director, and President of the FEI Veterinary Commission after a team horse began presenting symptoms requiring monitoring under the FEI’s EHV-1 protocols at an off-site location prior to arriving at the competition venue.

Athletes and team staff discussed the protocols with FEI Veterinary Director as part of the decision-making process, and ultimately, US Equestrian chose to withdraw the team from the championship.

“The health and safety of our horses is of the utmost importance,” said, US Equestrian CEO Bill Moroney. “In light of the recent EHV-1 outbreaks in Europe, the FEI has put necessary precautions in place at European competitions, and we support and respect their protocols and share their duty to protect the health of all horses at the competition. I want to recognize our U.S. Endurance Team athletes for their continued commitment to the sport and the dedication they demonstrated in qualifying for this world championship.

“We wish best of luck to all of the competitors and organizers of the 2021 FEI Endurance World Championship this weekend and look forward to the U.S. team’s safe and healthy return to competition in the future.”

