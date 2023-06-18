U.S. Dressage Young Rider Team Clinches Strong Individual Results at Future Champions CDIOY Hagen

Hagen, Germany – After the U.S. Dressage Young Rider Team earned bronze in the Future Champions CDIOY Hagen Nations Cup earlier in the week, they added solid rides in Friday’s CDIOY FEI Young Rider Individual Test and Sunday’s CDIOY FEI Young Rider Freestyle. Chef d’Equipe George Williams guided Kat Fuqua and Dreamgirl, Erin Nichols and Elian Royale, and Christian Simonson and Son of a Lady as they closed out the event. The top U.S. individual result was Simonson and Son of a Lady’s second-place finish in the freestyle, confirming the capability of U.S. athletes competing against Europe’s top young riders.

“Today was a very exciting day for us. It is the highest placing that we have had so far in all of our trips here,” said Williams. “For all three riders, it is really proof that they can perform well, are well placed, and can really compete against the best on the world stage. I think they are really ready, they are very competitive, and to see where we are against the other countries is very, very encouraging and exciting for our future.”

Christian Simonson and Son of a Lady

(Foto Mhisen)

Simonson (Ventura, Calif.) and Son of a Lady delivered a clean test in the CDIOY FEI Young Rider Individual Test, coming back from a flying change bobble during the Nations Cup. For their efforts, they earned a score of 72.941% for fourth place. Simonson and the 2011 Danish Warmblood gelding owned by Christina Morgan and Clifton Simonson had a stellar freestyle that earned artistic scores of 77.000%, 80.000%, and 88.000% from the judges. Their overall score of 79.167% earned an impressive second-place finish.

“It was the last day that I would also be able to compete here ever as a young rider, so I know I hoped to deliver something special, not only for myself but also for the team,” said Simonson. “Son of a Lady was just absolutely incredible. He was so supple and relaxed but powerful at the same time. We also had Erin and Kat who did incredibly to be in the top 11 of the class. All in all, it was just a really special day.”

Simonson made his third consecutive appearance in Hagen and reflected on the experience that he has gained at the event as his young rider career is coming to a close this year.

“It really has been truly special. I feel really fortunate that I have been able to compete here. I think having access to compete against the best young riders in the world is important,” said Simonson. “These Hagen shows are the best preparation I have ever had for a senior Nations Cup because they do such an incredible job at a young age of educating you on how the process goes, how you are there to support your teammates, and it really is an incredible show for the pipeline that USEF has been developing.”

Nichols (Yorba Linda, Calif.) and Elian Royale had an improved performance in the CDIOY FEI Young Rider Individual Test after they also had a flying change bobble during the Nations Cup. The pair scored 71.667% to finish in eighth place. Next, Nichols and the 2009 Dutch Warmblood gelding owned by Premiere Sport Horses had a lovely freestyle to score 74.158% and finish in sixth place.

Fuqua (Atlanta, Ga.) and Dreamgirl had a respectable CDIOY FEI Young Rider Individual Test, with a flying change bobble preventing them from earning a higher score. They finished on a score of 67.402% in 11th place. Fuqua and her own 2008 Dutch Warmblood mare had improved performance in the freestyle, collecting a score of 68.867% to finish in 11th place.

“I really think with every test they did they got better and better—more and more confident,” said Williams. “There is a lot of refinement in each rider in how they rode from one day to the next and in how they rode and how they presented the tests, and today was just the highlight.

“We had a tremendous group, and I think we have been very fortunate over the years that we have been able to bring a good group of riders. For me, it is an honor to be able to bring them but also it is fun to see them come, develop, and compete in this type of competition against their peers from around the world.”

Event website | Individual Test results | Freestyle results

Follow US Equestrian

Stay up to date on U.S. Dressage Teams by following USA Dressage on Facebook and Instagram and US Equestrian on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter. Use #USADressage.

The USEF International High Performance Programs and the USEF High Performance Pathway Programs are generously supported by the USET Foundation, the philanthropic partner to USEF. High Performance Program support is also provided by the USOPC and USEF sponsors.