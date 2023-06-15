U.S. Dressage Young Rider Team Earns Bronze at Future Champions CDIOY Hagen Nations Cup

Hagen, Germany – The U.S. Dressage Young Rider Team had a solid performance in the Future Champions CDIOY Hagen Nations Cup among a talented group of European competitors. Chef d’Equipe George Williams guided Kat Fuqua and Dreamgirl, Erin Nichols and Elian Royale, and Christian Simonson and Son of a Lady to a team bronze medal. Germany won gold with 216.372% with Denmark collecting silver on 215.196% and the U.S. rounding out the podium with 207.255%.

The U.S. Dressage Young Rider Team of Erin Nichols, Christian Simonson, and Kat Fuqua collected the bronze medal under the guidance of Chef d'Equipe George Williams

(Foto Mhisen)

“We are quite pleased with our end results,” said Williams. “All three riders rode extremely well and showed a nice, correct, harmonious way of riding, which I was very proud of because it is a very positive reflection on our programs in our country and all of our private coaches. Christian and Erin both had small bobbles in their test in one line of the series of changes, but they are little mistakes and I know they are going to come back much stronger tomorrow. I think Kat really stood out as probably one of the youngest riders in the division in her first time here. I think she held her own and did a super job.”

Fuqua (Atlanta, Ga.) and Dreamgirl were the pathfinders for the U.S. team. The pair made their first trip abroad to Europe and didn’t disappoint in their debut. Fuqua and her own 2008 Dutch Warmblood mare delivered a consistent test with quality movements in their final canter tour. They earned a score of 68.382% in the FEI Young Rider Team Test to place them ninth in the individual rankings.

The next U.S. combination to head down centerline was Nichols (Yorba Linda, Calif.) and Elian Royale. Nichols made her second consecutive appearance in Hagen and used her experience to guide the 2009 Dutch Warmblood gelding owned by Premiere Sport Horses to produce a strong test. The pair’s test flowed well and was punctuated by great halts at the beginning and end. They scored 68.922% to stand eighth in the individual rankings.

Simonson (Ventura, Calif.) and Son of a Lady were the anchor U.S. combination. Simonson brought his expertise as the most seasoned athlete with three consecutive appearances in Hagen, including helping the U.S. team win bronze in 2021. He and Son of a Lady, the 2011 Danish Warmblood gelding owned by Christina Morgan and Clifton Simonson, had a lovely test to earn a score of 69.951% to place seventh in the individual rankings.

“I think it is extremely important experience because of the level of competition and being able to compete against the best in the world in those age brackets,” said Williams of European tour for young riders. “It is very motivational for the riders on several levels. They should feel very confident and proud that they are right in there with everyone else. It shows the strength of our country, but it also really is quite uplifting and confidence-building for them. I always joke that this program is a long-term return. What we are really looking for is down the road as senior riders if and when they are on a team—and most of them will come back. They will already feel that much more comfortable competing in Europe or competing abroad. I think the experience of representing your country in a foreign country brings a lot with it, such as maturing as athletes and understanding the responsibilities and everything that goes with representing your country.”

The competition continues Friday with the CDIOY FEI Young Rider Individual Test and concludes Sunday with the CDIOY FEI Young Rider Freestyle.

Event website | Nations Cup results | Start orders & results

Follow US Equestrian

Stay up to date on U.S. Dressage Teams by following USA Dressage on Facebook and Instagram and US Equestrian on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter. Use #USADressage.

The USEF International High Performance Programs and the USEF High Performance Pathway Programs are generously supported by the USET Foundation, the philanthropic partner to USEF. High Performance Program support is also provided by the USOPC and USEF sponsors.