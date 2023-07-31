U.S. Dressage U25 Entries Announced for FEI North American Youth Championships

Lexington, Ky. - US Equestrian is pleased to announce the athlete-and-horse combinations that will represent the U.S. at the FEI North American Youth Championships (NAYC) in the U25 division in Traverse City, Mich., August 8-13. It is the first year that a U25 division has been offered in the FEI North American Youth Dressage Championships presented by USDF. As the USEF Dressage Youth Coach, George Williams will serve as the chef d’equipe.

The following athlete-and-horse combinations will represent the U.S. at the FEI North AmericanYouth Championships in the U25 division and are listed in alphabetical order:

Alexander Dawson (Salem, Wis.) and Freedom , a 2007 Oldenburg stallion owned by Barbara Cadwell

Emily Hewitt (Atlanta, Ga.) and Fidens , a 2010 Dutch Warmblood gelding owned by Tammy Pearson

Jenaya Olsen (Naples, Fla.) and Beach Boy , a 2006 Dutch Warmblood gelding owned by Nicole Olsen

Dennesy Rogers (Santa Rosa Valley, Calif.) and Chanel , a 2005 Danish Warmblood mare owned by Dorriah Rogers

Cameron Wyman (Kingston, N.Y.) and Thys, her 2006 Friesian stallion

US Equestrian oversees the U25 NAYC applications and entries and works with the United States Dressage Federation to manage the Junior and Young Rider entries. For the complete list of the NAYC Junior and Young Rider entries, click here.

Competition Information

The NAYC U25 competition will begin Wednesday, August 9, with the FEI Intermediate II deciding the team medals. The FEI Grand Prix 16-25 Test on Friday, August 11, will determine the individual medals. The NAYC U25 competition will conclude Saturday, August 12, with the FEI Grand Prix Freestyle for the final U25 medals.

Event website | Event schedule | Start orders & results

Event website | Event schedule | Start orders & results

The USEF International High Performance Programs and the USEF High Performance Pathway Programs are generously supported by the USET Foundation, the philanthropic partner to USEF. High Performance Program support is also provided by the USOPC and USEF sponsors.