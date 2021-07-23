U.S. Dressage Team Combinations Pass First Horse Inspection at Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 Ahead of Competition Start Tomorrow

Tokyo, Japan - All three team combinations of the U.S. Dressage Team passed the First Horse Inspection this morning at Equestrian Park in Tokyo, Japan before the Olympic Ground Jury of Susan Hoevenaars (AUS), Francis Verbeek (NED), Janet Foy (USA), Andrew Gardner (GBR), Hans-Christian Matthiesen (DEN), Magnus Ringmark (SWE), and President of the Ground Jury Katrina Wuest (GER).

US Equestrian

Sabine Schut-Kery (Napa, Calif.) and Sanceo will lead with the first ride for the team on Saturday, July 24, at 9:15 p.m. JST / 8:15 a.m. EDT. Adrienne Lyle (Wellington, Fla.) and Salvino will follow in the first group on Sunday, July 25, with their ride at 6:21 p.m. JST / 5:21 a.m. EDT, and Steffen Peters (San Diego, Calif.) and Suppenkasper will enter the ring at the end of Group F at 9:42 p.m. JST / 8:42 a.m. EDT. Traveling reserves Nick Wagman and Don John were withdrawn before the First Horse Inspection.



U.S. Dressage Team Ride Times & Results

Saturday, July 24

9:15 p.m. JST / 8:15 a.m. EDT - Sabine Schut-Kery & Sanceo

Sunday, July 25

6:21 p.m. JST / 5:21 a.m. EDT - Adrienne Lyle & Salvino

9:42 p.m. JST / 8:43 a.m. EDT - Steffen Peters & Suppenkasper



Ride Times

Results



Follow US Equestrian

Stay up to date with USA Dressage in Tokyo, follow the team on Facebook and Instagram and US Equestrian on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter. Use #USADressage. Also, visit our Tokyo 2020 Hub for Olympic-specific content and information.