U.S. Dressage Short List Mandatory Observation Event to be Streamed Live on USEF Network With Spectator Tickets Available for Purchase

Wellington, Fla. – The U.S. Dressage Short List Mandatory Observation Event is set to be hosted at the Palm Beach International Equestrian Center (PBIEC) in Wellington, Fla. from June 8-11, 2021, and spectators will have the opportunity to purchase tickets to attend the evening events in person which will include food and beverage. The event will highlight the 15 U.S. Short List athlete-and-horse combinations vying for team selection ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympic Games over two days of competition. The competition will also be streamed live on USEF Network.



The horse inspection will take place on Tuesday, June 8, and will not be open to the public. Combinations will compete in the FEI Grand Prix on Wednesday, June 9, under the lights in the International Ring at PBIEC, with the group draw order determined by the FEI World Rankings List. The FEI Grand Prix Special Test to Music will be held on the evening of Friday, June 11.



Spectators will be required to purchase tickets to access the venue, which will include hospitality for the evening. All attendees must follow the guidance of the USEF COVID-19 Licensed Competition Action Plan and any additional requirements from the competition organizers.



For questions about ticket sales, please contact Kay Lamour at [email protected] For additional information on the U.S. Dressage Short List Mandatory Observation Event, please contact Hallye Griffin, Managing Director of Dressage, at [email protected].



For media inquiries, please contact Carly Weilminster, Director of Communications & PR, at [email protected].



