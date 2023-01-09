U.S. Dressage Program Announces Opening of Dressage Development Coach Role

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian has announced the opening of the Dressage Development coaching position following Charlotte Bredahl’s decision to step down from her role in the coming year. Bredahl is committed to working with her replacement for a smooth transition, therefore an anticipated start date for the replacement will be announced in the coming months. In addition to the Development position, U.S. Dressage is still in the process of searching for a Technical Advisor and will extend the application deadline to November 1, 2023, to review candidates for both positions at the same time.

“After some long deliberations, I have decided it’s time for me to step down from my role as the USEF Dressage Development Coach after the winter season in Wellington. It’s been a huge honor to have the opportunity to work with so many amazing combinations and their personal trainers over the years,” said Bredahl. “The U.S. Dressage Program and staff have been incredible, and we will continue to work closely together through the season as I help onboard my successor. I would also like to thank George Williams, Christine Traurig, and Debbie McDonald for their dedication as coaches in the program and, finally, I would like to extend my deepest appreciation to the Kundruns for their generous support of the Development Program through the years.”

“US Equestrian is grateful to Charlotte for her commitment to U.S. Dressage, and we know she will continue to be a supporter and familiar face for our athletes once her time with USEF comes to an end,” said Laura Roberts, Managing Director of Dressage. “She has provided invaluable knowledge to our development athletes, and we wish her all the best in the future. U.S. Dressage is in a period of change, and we see this as an opportunity to review the overall U.S. Dressage program coaching structure to determine how we can best support our combinations and reach the podium in the years to come.”

Applicants for either role are encouraged to submit proposals for their vision for the overall structure of the U.S. Dressage programs and how the individual plans to work with current USEF Dressage coaches, George Williams and Christine Traurig.

Applications for the USEF Dressage Development Coach and USEF Dressage Technical Advisor are due November 1, 2023. View the full job descriptions for the USEF Dressage Development Coach and USEF Dressage Technical Advisor. Questions may be submitted to [email protected] and applications are required for submission by November 1, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Follow US Equestrian

The USEF International High Performance Programs and the USEF High Performance Pathway Programs are generously supported by the USET Foundation, the philanthropic partner to USEF. High Performance Program support is also provided by the USOPC and USEF sponsors.