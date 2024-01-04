U.S. Dressage Announces Updates to Coaching Structure for High Performance and Pathway Programs

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce updates to the U.S. Dressage coaching structure within the program pathways, an initiative in the works for months, leveraging key stakeholder feedback and athlete participation throughout the process. The restructure will broaden the opportunity to engage with qualified coaches and allow for greater accessibility to program-affiliated resources, creating a more sustainable pathway for the future, while also increasing the depth of coaching support in the United States.

Christine Traurig, who has been a coach within the program for nearly 10 years, will move into the Development Coach role, taking over from current Development Coach, Charlotte Bredahl, who steps down April 1. Traurig will also serve as Chef d’Equipe for the Paris 2024 Olympics U.S. Dressage Team. With her appointment as Chef d’Equipe, Traurig will immediately focus on supporting and liaising with athletes and their personal coaches who are targeting the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Traurig will work closely with Managing Director of Dressage Laura Roberts to best maximize the U.S. Dressage Team’s field-of-play performance.

Christine Traurig

(Taylor Pence/US Equestrian)

“Firstly, I want to commend and thank all of the people who have supported and participated in the dialogue around the coaching restructure within the U.S. Dressage program and their continued commitment to ensuring the success of our program combinations,” said Hallye Griffin, Director of FEI Sport for US Equestrian. “Christine [Traurig] is the right fit to support and will add invaluable expertise to the U.S. Dressage Team looking towards this summer’s Olympic Games. Additionally, Christine will be taking a more active role in the development program as we increase focus to our home Olympic Games in Los Angeles, California, in 2028.”

The USEF Dressage Coaches Support Network will be expanded and help provide greater support across the U.S. Dressage Program, in coordination with Traurig and George Williams. Williams will remain in his position as the High Performance & Pathway Development Advisor and Youth Coach, assisting with strategy development and working with athletes to identify opportunities including enhancing the access to education and coaching through more clinics and competition opportunities. All coaching appointments are pending official contract negotiation and confirmation.

“I am excited to be stepping into the Development Coach role for the program. Our sights are set on the future and how we can continue to strengthen our development pipeline of talented horses and riders,” said Traurig. “It’s also an honor to be appointed as Chef d’Equipe for this summer, and a full circle moment for me in my career, as I hope to share my knowledge and past Olympic experience as an athlete and coach as guidance and support to our high-performance combinations on the road to Paris this summer.”

As a part of the feedback and discussion and following the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, USEF will continue to strengthen coaching support through the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games with the appointment of additional coaches and educational opportunities to support across the programs.

The USEF International High Performance Programs and the USEF High Performance Pathway Programs are generously supported by the USET Foundation, the philanthropic partner to USEF. High Performance Program support is also provided by the USOPC and USEF sponsors and members.