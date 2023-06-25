Upcoming Events from USEF National Affiliate Organizations – Winter/Early Spring 2024

The 2024 horse show season is just starting to kick off for US Equestrian National Affiliates and national breeds and disciplines. Whether you participate in-person or tune in to the livestreams, these upcoming events will help fight winter cabin fever as we look toward an exciting year ahead.

©Coral Link Photography

February 15-25, 2024

Scottsdale Arabian Horse Show

Scottsdale, Ariz.

The Arabian circuit kicks off with a bang as nearly 2,400 Arabian and Half-Arabian horses across all disciplines come to compete in Arizona at the historic Scottsdale Arabian Horse Show. In addition to the exciting competition, Scottsdale boasts a legendary trade fair and spectator experience that makes it an ideal winter destination, but if you can’t be there in person, be sure to tune in to the livestream. USEF Network will stream the evening sessions live from the Equidome on Friday, Feb. 23, and Saturday, Feb. 24, at 6:00 p.m. MT/8:00 p.m. ET.

www.scottsdaleshow.live is the official home of live streams, replays, and video purchases from all rings.

More Info: www.scottsdaleshow.com

Livestream: www.usef.org/network and www.scottsdaleshow.live

©Casey McBride

March 20-23, 2024

Pin Oak Charity Horse Show

Katy, Texas

American Saddlebreds, Morgans, and roadsters take center stage during the first weekend of Texas’s Pin Oak Charity Horse Show. This historic horse show was the first to be designated a USEF Heritage Competition, and since its early years in the mid-20th century, the event has been committed to charitable giving in the community, raising funds for Texas Children’s Hospital.

More info: www.pinoak.org

Livestream www.usef.org/network

©Sarah Bennett

April 10-13, 2024

J.D. Massey Classic

Clemson, S.C.

The J.D. Massey Classic Horse Show is celebrating 90 years in 2024, making it one of the longest-running shows on the American Saddlebred, Hackney, and roadster circuits. As a USEF Lite competition, J.D. Massey offers exhibitors a chance to experience competing under USEF class specifications and licensed officials with fewer fees and membership requirements.

More info: www.jdmasseyclassic.com

©Avery Wallace/US Equestrian

April 14-16, 2024

NCEA National Championship

Ocala, Fla.

Varsity Equestrian’s biggest event returns to the World Equestrian Center – Ocala this year where the top college equestrian teams face off for the national championship. Athletes will compete in English flat and fences and Western horsemanship and reining in pursuit of the national title and school pride.

More info: collegiateequestrian.com

©Jon McCarthy

April 17-20, 2024

Big D Charity Horse Show

Fort Worth, Texas

The Big D Charity Horse Show features exciting classes for American Saddlebreds, Morgans, and other breeds in saddle seat, driving, equitation, roadster, and pleasure classes. The event is a longstanding tradition in the region, tracing its beginnings to 1971. In addition to being a favorite early season stop on the show circuit for many exhibitors, Big D has had a philanthropic mission since its inception, raising funds for Scottish Rite for Children, a Texas pediatric hospital.

More info: www.bigdhorseshow.com

Livestream: www.usef.org/network

More Upcoming Events

May 4-5, 2024

US Eventing Association Intercollegiate and Interscholastic Nationals

Tryon, N.C.

www.useventing.com

May 23 - June 2, 2024

The Devon Horse Show

Devon, Pa.

www.devonhorseshow.net

June 25-29, 2023

USEF Junior Hunter National Championship – East

Traverse City, Mich.

www.usef.org

July 8-13, 2024

Lexington Junior League Charity Horse Show

Lexington, Ky.

www.lexjrleague.com

July 18-27, 2024

Arabian Youth & Mid-Summer Nationals

Oklahoma City, Okla.

www.arabianhorses.org

July 21-23, 2024

USEF Junior Hunter National Championship – West

San Juan Capistrano, Calif.

www.usef.org

July 22-27, 2024

New England Regional Morgan Horse Show

Northampton, Mass.

nemha.com