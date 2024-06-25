Upcoming Events from US Equestrian National Affiliates and NCEA - April/May 2024

Spring is here and show season is in full force. Equestrian student athletes will have their moment in the spotlight with the NCEA National Championships for English and Western sports and the US Eventing Association's Intercollegiate and Interscholastic Championships on the horizon. USEF Network will feature exciting action from the trotting breeds at J.D. Massey Classic and Big D Charity. The spring season rounds out with The Devon Horse Show, one of the country's most iconic historic equestrian events.
April 10-13, 2024
J.D. Massey Classic
Clemson, S.C.
The J.D. Massey Classic Horse Show is celebrating 90 years in 2024, making it one of the longest-running shows on the American Saddlebred, Hackney, and roadster circuits. As a USEF Lite competition, J.D. Massey offers exhibitors a chance to experience competing under USEF class specifications and licensed officials with fewer fees and membership requirements.
More info: www.jdmasseyclassic.com
Livestream: www.usef.org/network
April 14-16, 2024
NCEA National Championship
Ocala, Fla.
Varsity Equestrian’s biggest event returns to the World Equestrian Center – Ocala this year where the top college equestrian teams face off for the national championship. Athletes will compete in English flat and fences and Western horsemanship and reining in pursuit of the national title and school pride.
More info: collegiateequestrian.com
April 17-20, 2024
Big D Charity Horse Show
Fort Worth, Texas
The Big D Charity Horse Show features exciting classes for American Saddlebreds, Morgans, and other breeds in saddle seat, driving, equitation, roadster, and pleasure classes. The event is a longstanding tradition in the region, tracing its beginnings to 1971. In addition to being a favorite early season stop on the show circuit for many exhibitors, Big D has had a philanthropic mission since its inception, raising funds for Scottish Rite for Children, a Texas pediatric hospital.
More info: www.bigdhorseshow.com
Livestream: www.usef.org/network
May 4-5, 2024
USEA Intercollegiate and Interscholastic Championships
Aiken, S.C.
Intercollegiate eventing comes to Stable View Farm as the US Eventing Association's Intercollegiate National Championship takes center stage. This year, college teams will be joined by athletes from 5th-12th grade competing in the inaugural Interscholastic Eventing League Championship.
More info: svfequestrian.com
May 22 - June 2, 2024
The Devon Horse Show
Devon, Pa.
The Devon Horse Show & Country Fair dates back to 1896 and has something for everyone, from American Saddlebreds and carriage pleasure driving to hunters and jumpers; from the littlest leadliners to FEI Grand Prix. If you can't be there in person, USEF Network provides the next-best thing with wall-to-wall coverage from the historic Dixon Oval.
More info: www.devonhorseshow.net
Livestream: www.usef.org/network
More Upcoming Events
June 25-29, 2024
USEF Junior Hunter National Championship – East
Traverse City, Mich.
www.usef.org
July 8-13, 2024
Lexington Junior League Charity Horse Show
Lexington, Ky.
www.lexjrleague.com
July 18-27, 2024
Arabian Youth & Mid-Summer Nationals
Oklahoma City, Okla.
www.arabianhorses.org
July 21-23, 2024
USEF Junior Hunter National Championship – West
San Juan Capistrano, Calif.
www.usef.org
July 22-27, 2024
New England Regional Morgan Horse Show
Northampton, Mass.
nemha.com
August 6-11, 2024
USEF Pony Finals presented by Marshall & Sterling
Lexington, Ky.
www.ponyfinals.org
August 9-11, 2024
USEF/EVUSA National Vaulting Championships
Tryon, N.C.
equestrianvaulting.org
August 27-September 1, 2024
American Eventing Championships
Lexington, Ky.
useventing.com