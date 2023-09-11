Upcoming Championships and Events from USEF National Affiliate Organizations – August 2023

Championship season is heating up across equestrian sports. August brings national championships from US Equestrian National Affiliates and national breeds and disciplines, including pony hunters and jumpers, vaulting, American Saddlebreds, hunter breeding, and eventing. Mark your calendar for these exciting upcoming events.
August 8-13, 2023
USEF Pony Finals presented by Honor Hill Farms
Lexington, Ky.
USEF Pony Finals presented by Honor Hill Farms is the most prestigious and celebrated event of its kind in the United States. The event features Regular Hunter Pony and Green Hunter Pony Finals, the Marshall & Sterling/USEF Pony Medal Final, and the USEF Pony Jumper Championship.
More info: www.ponyfinals.org
Livestream: www.usef.org/network
August 19-20, 2023
Equestrian Vaulting USA/USEF Invitational National Championships
Rancho Murieta, Calif.
The EV USA/USEF Invitational National Championships will feature qualified vaulting athletes from across the country competing in individual, pas de deux, and team divisions at the 1*, 2*, and 3* levels. The two-day competition will be held at the Murieta Equestrian Center outside of Sacramento, Calif.
More info: equestrianvaulting.org
Livestream: www.usef.org/network
August 19-26, 2023
World’s Championship Horse Show
Louisville, Ky.
Held annually in conjunction with the Kentucky State Fair, the World's Championship Horse Show crowns world champion American Saddlebreds, Hackney Ponies, and Road Horses. The show attracts spectators and competitors from across the world to compete on the iconic green shavings of Louisville’s Freedom Hall for daytime and evening sessions.
More Info: wchorseshow.com
Livestream: wchorseshow.com/live-streaming/
August 26, 2023
Sallie B. Wheeler/USEF/USHJA Hunter Breeding National Championships – East Coast
Lexington, Va.
The Sallie B. Wheeler/USEF/USHJA Hunter Breeding National Championships aim to provide an arena for handlers, owners, and breeders to showcase their talented young horses. The Championships are open to yearlings, two-year-olds, three-year-olds, and four-year-olds of any breed. Classes include an amateur/junior handler class, hunter under saddle and hunter hack classes for three- and four-year-old horses, and four-year-old conformation over fences classes. The East Coast championships take place at the Virginia Young Horse Festival.
More Info: www.ushja.org
August 29-September 3, 2023
USEA American Eventing Championships
Lexington, Ky.
The United States Eventing Association American Eventing Championships presented by Nutrena Feeds is the annual championship for every level of eventing, from Beginner Novice through Advanced, featuring the USEF Advanced Horse Trials National Championship. This year, the event returns to the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington, Ky.
More Info: useventing.com
Livestream: useventing.com
More 2023 Events from USEF National Breeds and Disciplines
September 11-16, 2023
Arabian Horse Association Sport Horse Nationals
Wilmington, Ohio
www.arabianhorses.org
September 14, 2023
Sallie B. Wheeler/USEF/USHJA Hunter Breeding National Championships – Central
Tyler, Texas
www.ushja.org
September 14-16, 2023
National Show Horse Registry Finals
Springfield, Ill.
nhsregistry.org
September 19-23, 2023
Paso Fino Horse Association Grand National Championship Show
Ocala, Fla.
www.pfhagns.com
September 26-30, 2023
Western Dressage Association of America World Championship Show
Guthrie, Okla.
wdaaworldshow.org
September 27-October 1, 2023
International Friesian Show Horse Association Grand National
Tryon, N.C.
friesianshowhorse.com
September 27-October 1, 2023
Welsh Pony and Cob Society of America American National Show
Chickasha, Okla.
wpcsa.org
October 7-14, 2023
Grand National and World Championship Morgan Horse Show
Oklahoma City, Okla.
gnwcmhs.com
October 15, 2023
Dover Saddlery/USEF Hunter Seat Medal Final at Pennsylvania National Horse Show
Harrisburg, Pa.
www.usef.org
October 19-28, 2023
Arabian Horse Association U.S. National Championship
Tulsa, Okla.
www.arabianhorses.org
November 10-11, 2023
USEF Saddle Seat Medal Finals (Junior & Adult Amateur) at UPHA American Royal Horse Show
Kansas City, Mo.
www.usef.org
November 7-12, 2023
International Andalusian & Lusitano Horse Association National Championship Show
Fort Worth, Texas
ialha.org
November 9-12, 2023
U.S. Dressage Finals
Lexington, Ky.
www.usdf.org
November 13-19, 2023
USHJA National Championships
Las Vegas, Nev.
www.ushja.org
December 1-2, 2023
U.S. Saddle Seat World Cup Team Trials
Fulton, Mo.
www.usef.org