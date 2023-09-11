Upcoming Championships and Events from USEF National Affiliate Organizations – August 2023

Championship season is heating up across equestrian sports. August brings national championships from US Equestrian National Affiliates and national breeds and disciplines, including pony hunters and jumpers, vaulting, American Saddlebreds, hunter breeding, and eventing. Mark your calendar for these exciting upcoming events.

©Devyn Trethewey/US Equestrian

August 8-13, 2023

USEF Pony Finals presented by Honor Hill Farms

Lexington, Ky.

USEF Pony Finals presented by Honor Hill Farms is the most prestigious and celebrated event of its kind in the United States. The event features Regular Hunter Pony and Green Hunter Pony Finals, the Marshall & Sterling/USEF Pony Medal Final, and the USEF Pony Jumper Championship.

More info: www.ponyfinals.org

Livestream: www.usef.org/network

©Erin Gilmore for Shannon Brinkman Photo

August 19-20, 2023

Equestrian Vaulting USA/USEF Invitational National Championships

Rancho Murieta, Calif.

The EV USA/USEF Invitational National Championships will feature qualified vaulting athletes from across the country competing in individual, pas de deux, and team divisions at the 1*, 2*, and 3* levels. The two-day competition will be held at the Murieta Equestrian Center outside of Sacramento, Calif.

More info: equestrianvaulting.org

Livestream: www.usef.org/network

©Howard Schatzberg

August 19-26, 2023

World’s Championship Horse Show

Louisville, Ky.

Held annually in conjunction with the Kentucky State Fair, the World's Championship Horse Show crowns world champion American Saddlebreds, Hackney Ponies, and Road Horses. The show attracts spectators and competitors from across the world to compete on the iconic green shavings of Louisville’s Freedom Hall for daytime and evening sessions.

More Info: wchorseshow.com

Livestream: wchorseshow.com/live-streaming/

©Captured Moments Photography

August 26, 2023

Sallie B. Wheeler/USEF/USHJA Hunter Breeding National Championships – East Coast

Lexington, Va.

The Sallie B. Wheeler/USEF/USHJA Hunter Breeding National Championships aim to provide an arena for handlers, owners, and breeders to showcase their talented young horses. The Championships are open to yearlings, two-year-olds, three-year-olds, and four-year-olds of any breed. Classes include an amateur/junior handler class, hunter under saddle and hunter hack classes for three- and four-year-old horses, and four-year-old conformation over fences classes. The East Coast championships take place at the Virginia Young Horse Festival.

More Info: www.ushja.org

©Leslie Potter/US Equestrian

August 29-September 3, 2023

USEA American Eventing Championships

Lexington, Ky.

The United States Eventing Association American Eventing Championships presented by Nutrena Feeds is the annual championship for every level of eventing, from Beginner Novice through Advanced, featuring the USEF Advanced Horse Trials National Championship. This year, the event returns to the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington, Ky.

More Info: useventing.com

Livestream: useventing.com

More 2023 Events from USEF National Breeds and Disciplines

September 11-16, 2023

Arabian Horse Association Sport Horse Nationals

Wilmington, Ohio

www.arabianhorses.org

September 14, 2023

Sallie B. Wheeler/USEF/USHJA Hunter Breeding National Championships – Central

Tyler, Texas

www.ushja.org

September 14-16, 2023

National Show Horse Registry Finals

Springfield, Ill.

nhsregistry.org

September 19-23, 2023

Paso Fino Horse Association Grand National Championship Show

Ocala, Fla.

www.pfhagns.com

September 26-30, 2023

Western Dressage Association of America World Championship Show

Guthrie, Okla.

wdaaworldshow.org

September 27-October 1, 2023

International Friesian Show Horse Association Grand National

Tryon, N.C.

friesianshowhorse.com

September 27-October 1, 2023

Welsh Pony and Cob Society of America American National Show

Chickasha, Okla.

wpcsa.org

October 7-14, 2023

Grand National and World Championship Morgan Horse Show

Oklahoma City, Okla.

gnwcmhs.com

October 15, 2023

Dover Saddlery/USEF Hunter Seat Medal Final at Pennsylvania National Horse Show

Harrisburg, Pa.

www.usef.org

October 19-28, 2023

Arabian Horse Association U.S. National Championship

Tulsa, Okla.

www.arabianhorses.org

November 10-11, 2023

USEF Saddle Seat Medal Finals (Junior & Adult Amateur) at UPHA American Royal Horse Show

Kansas City, Mo.

www.usef.org

November 7-12, 2023

International Andalusian & Lusitano Horse Association National Championship Show

Fort Worth, Texas

ialha.org

November 9-12, 2023

U.S. Dressage Finals

Lexington, Ky.

www.usdf.org

November 13-19, 2023

USHJA National Championships

Las Vegas, Nev.

www.ushja.org

December 1-2, 2023

U.S. Saddle Seat World Cup Team Trials

Fulton, Mo.

www.usef.org