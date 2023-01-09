Three US Equestrian Teams Prepared to Take on Santiago 2023 Pan American Games Beginning Sunday

Santiago, Chile – US Equestrian will field three teams at the 2023 Pan American Games in Santiago, Chile, beginning the two-week championships with dressage competition on Sunday, October 22. A total of twelve athletes total will represent the United States over the course of the event, which will be steamed for the first-time ever on ClipMyHorseTV via FEI TV.

©Matt Turer/US Equestrian

U.S. Dressage Team

Competition for the U.S. Dressage Team will begin on Sunday, October 22, and feature combinations both at Small and Large Tour throughout the week, with Christian Simonson and Son of a Lady competing in the FEI Prix St. Georges and Intermediate I, and Codi Harrison and Katholt’s Bossco, Anna Marek and Fire Fly, and Sarah Tubman with First Apple, contesting the FEI Grand Prix and Grand Prix Special for the team.



The U.S. Dressage Team features three first-time championship athletes in Harrison, Marek, and Simonson, while Tubman is the reigning individual gold medalist from the Lima 2019 Pan American Games. Large Tour combinations will have three points added to their final percentage as a part of the championship format with both Small and Large tour combinations competing.



The first test of team competition will begin on Sunday with the FEI Prix St. Georges and FEI Grand Prix, followed by the FEI Intermediate and FEI Grand Prix Special test to determine team medals on Monday, October. 23. The top three combinations of the team will move forward to contest individual medals, which will be confirmed following the FEI Intermediate I and FEI Grand Prix Freestyle on Thursday, October 25.



The U.S. Dressage Team secured qualification for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games via their sixth-place finish at the FEI Dressage World Championships in 2022, so will look to give developing combinations the opportunity to experience and compete in a championship environment.



U.S. Eventing Team

The U.S. Eventing Team will look to give their four team combinations a confidence-building and valuable experience at the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games. The team secured both team and individual gold in 2019 and will look to emulate those top results in this year’s competition.



All four members of the team are first-time championship combinations with Sydney Elliott and QC Diamantaire, Liz Halliday and Miks Master C, Caroline Pamukcu and HSH Blake, and Sharon White and Claus 63, ready to make their mark and use their experience in Santiago as an important building block for the future.



Eventing competition will begin on Friday, October 27 with the dressage phase, before cross-country on Saturday, October 28. The competition will conclude with team and individual medals awarded following the final show jumping phase on Sunday, October 29.



The Eventing competition for the 2023 Pan American Games will run at the CCI4*-L level for dressage and jumping, while built at the CCI3*-L level for cross-country, providing a fantastic educational experience for younger horses in the championship pipeline for the program.



U.S. Jumping Team

The U.S. Jumping Team is sending an experienced team with depth to Santiago 2023, with the aim of securing their qualification for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games next summer. The team of Karl Cook and Caracole de la Roque, Kent Farrington and Landon, Laura Kraut and Dorado 212, and McLain Ward and Contagious will look to secure a top performance for the team.



The U.S. Jumping Team will begin competition on Monday, October 30, with the official Training Session in the main stadium. Team competition begins on Tuesday, October 31, with the first round of team competition and the individual qualifier. Team medals and final Olympic qualification allocations will be determined following the second team competition round on November 1, 2023. The top three teams who have not previously secured qualification will punch their ticket to Paris 2024. Individual medals will be determined based on the final day of competition, Friday, November 3, where new Pan American Games individual medalists will be crowned based on their final cumulative score over five rounds of competition.



This will be the first championship for Cook, who brings his talented mare Caracole de la Roque to Santiago. Both Farrington and Ward have competed at previous Pan American Games, helping earn team and/or individual medals in both 2011 and 2015.



Watch all of the equestrian competition live on ClipMyHorseTV October 22. For more information on the 2023 Santiago Pan American Games, visit www.santiago2023.org/en.



