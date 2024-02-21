The Dutta Corp. U.S. Dressage Team Set for 2024 FEI Dressage Nations Cup™ USA CDIO3*

Lexington, Ky. – The horse inspections at the FEI Dressage Nations Cup USA CDIO3* set the stage for an exciting week of competition at the Adequan® Global Dressage Festival in Wellington, Fla., from Feb. 22-25, 2024. Four nations will be represented with teams from the U.S., Canada, Germany, and Sweden. The Dutta Corp. U.S. Dressage Team of Jan Ebeling and Jubi’s Tenacity, Kevin Kohmann and Duenensee, Erin Nichols and Elian Royale, and Jennifer Williams and Joppe K will be led by Chef d’Equipe Christine Traurig in their first team outing of the 2024 competition season. A solid group of U25 combinations will also represent the U.S. in the world-class atmosphere.

Jan Ebeling (Wellington, Fla.) will use his experience to guide Jubi’s Tenacity, a 2010 Danish Warmblood gelding (Tailormade Temptation x Jubi’s Cadeau) owned by Ann Romney, in the horse’s Nations Cup debut. Kevin Kohmann (Wellington, Fla.) and Duenensee, a 2009 Hanoverian gelding (Dancier x Doublette) owned by Diamante Farms, will aim to capitalize on their previous Nations Cup experience at the 2023 CHIO Rotterdam in the Netherlands. Erin Nichols (Wellington, Fla.) and Elian Royale, a 2009 Dutch Warmblood gelding (Johnson x Zafradine) owned by Premiere Sport Horses, will make their senior Nations Cup debut after having much success at the U25 level last year. Like Ebeling, Jennifer Williams (Wellington, Fla.) will pilot Joppe K, a 2014 KWPN gelding (Rousseau x Dadina K) owned by Joppe Partners, LLC, in the horse’s first Nations Cup experience.

While initially intended to be a team event, insufficient entries turned the CDIOU25 into an individual competition. George Williams will provide guidance to the up-and-coming U.S. combinations. Josh Albrecht (Oroville, Calif.) and Goldenboy Vinckenburgh, a 2011 Dutch Warmblood gelding (Apache x Tandafanory) owned by Coalcyn Equestrian LLC, moved up to the U25 level in 2024 and aim for a solid show. Siena Harris-Gissler (New York, N.Y.) and Status Royal OLD, her own 2010 Oldenburg gelding (Statesman x Facette Royal) started their partnership last fall and have earned great results. Dennesy Rogers (Santa Rosa, Calif.) and Chanel, a 2005 Danish Warmblood mare (Blue Horse Romance x Penelope Solyst) owned by Dorriah Rogers, represented the U.S. at the 2023 FEI North American Youth Championships in the U25 division. They earned individual silver and bronze medals at the NAYC and will focus on strong results again for the U.S.

Competition begins Thursday, February 22, with the CDIOU25 FEI Intermediate II at 12:40 p.m. ET followed by the FEI Grand Prix at 1:40 p.m. ET for the FEI Dressage Nations Cup USA CDIO3*.

The USEF International High Performance Programs and the USEF High Performance Pathway Programs are generously supported by the USET Foundation, the philanthropic partner to USEF. High Performance Program support is also provided by the USOPC and USEF sponsors and members.