The Dutta Corp. U.S. Dressage Team Earns Silver in 2024 FEI Dressage Nations Cup™ USA CDIO3*

Wellington, Fla. – The Dutta Corp. U.S. Dressage Team put forth strong efforts in the FEI Grand Prix for the FEI Dressage Nations Cup USA CDIO3*. Under the guidance of Chef d’Equipe Christine Traurig, the team of Jan Ebeling and Jubi’s Tenacity, Kevin Kohmann and Duenensee, Erin Nichols and Elian Royale, and Jennifer Williams and Joppe K earned the silver medal. The U.S. U25 combinations also had an opportunity to take center stage at the Adequan® Global Dressage Festival for the FEI Intermediate II.

Kohmann (Wellington, Fla.) and Duenensee were the anchor combination for The Dutta Corp. U.S. Dressage Team and delivered a lovely test to earn a personal-best score of 71.326%. The pair had excellent canter work from extensions to pirouettes, clinching second place individually in the class.

“I’m just thrilled to even be here right now,” said Kohmann. “And to be the anchor rider for my team makes me even more proud and to get the top score, what else can I say other than I am just thrilled.”

While Kohmann and the 2009 Hanoverian gelding (Dancier x Doublette) owned by Diamante Farms have only had a partnership for a year, they have continued to develop and improved their scores.

“Every show I feel more comfortable riding these movements and pushing a little bit more,” said Kohmann. “Every time I do it, it is a bit better.”

Ebeling (Wellington, Fla.) laid down a quality test with Jubi’s Tenacity to earn a score of 70.087% and finish seventh in the class. He and the 2010 Danish Warmblood gelding (Tailormade Temptation x Jubi’s Cadeau) owned by Ann Romney had impressive extended canter and canter pirouette movements as the highlights of their test.

Nichols (Wellington, Fla.) made her senior Nations Cup debut a memorable one with a personal-best score of 69.565% with Elian Royale. She and the 2009 Dutch Warmblood gelding (Johnson x Zafradine) owned by Premiere Sport Horses nailed their one-tempi changes on their way to finishing eighth in the class.

Williams (Wellington, Fla.) and Joppe K were the first U.S. pair down centerline, and they set a positive tone for the team. Williams and the 2014 KWPN gelding (Rousseau x Dadina K) owned by Joppe Partners, LLC had solid trot work throughout their test to finish ninth on a score of 68.652%.

“I’m really proud of them,” said Chef d’Equipe Traurig. “I’m proud of Erin, the youngster, for going in there and putting in a mistake-free test, which is rare. Kevin’s horse has gotten better and better now, and Jan’s horse also has shown improvement. Jennifer’s horse has a lot of quality that has continued to develop. I’m very happy with how the team performed today.”

Germany secured the team gold medal with a score of 213.369, followed by the U.S. with silver on a score of 210.978 and Sweden in third with a score of 198.956.

For the CDIOU25, Siena Harris-Gissler and Status Royal OLD were victorious in the FEI Intermediate II with a personal-best score of 69.000%. The pair had a fluid test, receiving strong scores for their extended canter and canter pirouettes. Harris-Gissler (New York, N.Y.) felt that she and her own 2010 Oldenburg gelding (Statesman x Facette Royal) were cohesive throughout the test.

“Today was the first day that I really felt like we were together the entire test,” said Harris Gissler. “This is a whole new level for me. This is my first few months competing at the level, so every time that we go in the ring, we get more and more experience and get to know each other a little better. Today, even though we had a few mistakes, I was so happy with my ride.”

Harris-Gissler only began her partnership with Status Royal OLD in September but are quickly getting to know one another.

“He is like my best friend; I love him so much,” said Harris-Gissler. “I have never had a horse like him. He is so giving. I call him my teacher or my babysitter. He has really taught me so much. He tolerates my mistakes when I make them, and he never gets mad. I am just so lucky to have him.”

Dennesy Rogers and Chanel finished second in the class with a score of 66.765%. Rogers (Santa Rosa, Calif.) and the 2005 Danish Warmblood mare (Blue Horse Romance x Penelope Solyst) owned by Dorriah Rogers earned solid marks for their extended and collected trot to secure their spot in the rankings.

Josh Albrecht and Goldenboy Vinckenburgh finished fourth behind third-place finishers Kate Kyros and Chemistry (AUS). Albrecht (Oroville, Calif.) and the 2011 Dutch Warmblood gelding (Apache x Tandafanory) owned by Coalcyn Equestrian LLC had collected a respectable score of 64.471%.

Though insufficient entries turned the CDIOU25 into an individual competition rather than a team one, George Williams emphasized the importance of still giving the will provide guidance to the up-and-coming U.S. combinations.

“We still wanted them to have the feeling of being on the team,” said Williams. “We have the chef here, we have the team vet, and the support that we would normally give to a team. Also, the team spirit between the team members and supporting one another. We wanted to make sure they support each other when they can be there to get a feeling of what it is like to be a member of a team. I think that is really a crucial experience, especially for all of our youth and U25 athletes as they move into the senior ranks.”

Competition continues Friday, February 23, with the CDIOU25 FEI Grand Prix 16-25 at 1:00 p.m. ET followed by the CDIO3* FEI Grand Prix Freestyle.

