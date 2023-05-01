Statement Regarding Rider Fatality at Fox Lea Farm Spring Concours I

Lexington, Ky. – It is with our deepest sympathy the United States Equestrian Federation (USEF) announces that Hannah Serfass suffered a fatal accident yesterday, April 30, while competing at the Fox Lea Farm Spring Concours I in Venice, Fla.



Hannah, 15, was riding Quaxx 2, a 12-year-old Holsteiner gelding, in an equitation class when the horse tripped and suffered a rotational fall. The fall was unrelated to a jumping effort. The EMT responded immediately, and Hannah was transported to Sarasota Memorial where she was pronounced dead. The horse was uninjured in the accident.



Hannah from Webster, Fla., was a very talented up-and-coming young rider who trained with Robin Swinderman. She was known for her passion for horses, her natural ability, and her work ethic.



The USEF, USHJA, and Fox Lea Farm team wish to extend our deepest condolences to Hannah’s family, support team, and friends.



The Federation takes every accident very seriously and will be reviewing the accident thoroughly to learn what we can do to minimize risk and increase safety in equestrian sport.

