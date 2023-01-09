Selection Procedures Updated for 2024 FEI Endurance World Championship

Lexington, Ky. – The USEF Selection Procedures for athletes interested in competing at the 2024 FEI Endurance World Championship in Monpazier, France, have been updated and are available on the endurance page of USEF.org. The FEI Endurance World Championship will take place in Monpazier, France, on September 7, 2024.

View the updated Selection Procedures here.

The notable changes include:

Extension of the Application of Intent and Selection Event deadlines

Increase the minimum and maximum number of Selection Events that must be designated

Removal of the requirement that one Selection Event must be at least 300 radial miles from the athlete’s residence and replaced it with the requirement that the two Selection Events with the best results must be at least 200 radial miles from one another.

Extension of the deadline for which athletes have to review the ranking list as well as an update for which staff member to contact if an error is found.

Adjustment of how a tie is broken on the ranking list.

Clarification language for Overall Starter definition.

A virtual meeting to review updated Selection Procedures will take place on November 7, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. ET. Interested parties should utilize the provided link to attend the virtual meeting.

Athletes wishing to be considered for the championship must complete the online Application of Intent by June 24, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Contact Nicole Zerbee, Director of Endurance, at [email protected] with questions.

