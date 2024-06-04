Selection Procedures Now Available for 2024 FEI Endurance World Championship

Lexington, Ky. -- The USEF Selection Procedures for athletes interested in competing at the 2024 FEI Endurance World Championship in Monpazier, France, are now available on the endurance section of USEF.org.

Athletes wishing to be considered for the championship must complete the online Application of Intent by June 4, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. ET.

The FEI Endurance World Championship will take place in Monpazier, France, September 7, 2024. Athlete/horse combinations will be selected based on the ranking formula outlined in the selection procedures documents.

Contact Nicole Zerbee, Director of Endurance, at [email protected] with questions.

