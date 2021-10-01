Selection Procedures Available for 2022 FEI Endurance World Championship

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian has published the Selection Procedures for the 2022 FEI Endurance World Championship, which is set to be held at Isola della Scala in Verona, Italy on October 22, 2022.

The Selection Procedures have been approved by an Ad Hoc of the USEF Board of Directors by recommendation of the USEF International Disciplines Council and USEF Endurance Sport Committee. These Selection Procedures and supporting documents can be found on the USEF website here.

Applications of intent for the Championship will open on October 1, 2021, at 12:00 AM ET. The early application deadline will be May 30, 2022, at 11:59 PM ET and the late application deadline will be August 20, 2022, at 11:59 PM ET. The application of intent will be made available here by October 1, 2021.

The ranking list used for selection will be posted in due course on the USEF website here. Following initial posting, the ranking list will be updated regularly to reflect new results throughout the qualifying period.

Please contact Steven Morrissey, Project Director of High Performance Programs, at [email protected] if you have any questions.

