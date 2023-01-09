Rolex and US Equestrian Renew Partnership

Lexington, Ky. - Rolex Watch U.S.A. and the United States Equestrian Federation (USEF) renewed their longstanding partnership Thursday. Dating back to 1980, Rolex and the USEF continue as proud partners for their 43rd year.

Rolex will remain the “Official Timepiece of the US Equestrian Federation”, the title sponsor of the Rolex US Equestrian Show Jumping Ranking List, and the presenting sponsor of the overall USEF rankings (US Equestrian Ranking List brought to you in partnership with Rolex).

“Rolex is synonymous with excellence, which is one of the many reasons we are thrilled to continue our partnership,” states US Equestrian Chief Executive Officer Bill Moroney. “Our athletes look at these two lists and see not only excellent athletes, but an excellent company and brand. Rolex has consistently valued equestrianism and we are grateful for their continued partnership.”

About US Equestrian

The United States Equestrian Federation (US Equestrian) is the national governing body for equestrian sport and its mission is to provide access to and increase participation in equestrian sports at all levels by ensuring fairness, safety, and enjoyment. Since its creation in 2003, US Equestrian has been bringing the joy of horse sports to as many people as possible. US Equestrian trains, selects, and funds the United States Equestrian Team, which consistently wins medals at the highest level of international competition, including the Olympic Games.

Rolex and Equestrianism

Through its support of the finest international riders, competitions and institutions, Rolex has been a long-standing supporter of equestrianism, encouraging the global development of the sport. This enduring commitment is based on a rich heritage stretching back more than 65 years, starting with Rolex’s relationship with pioneering British Olympian Pat Smythe. The brand is a founding partner of the Rolex Grand Slam of Show Jumping, the sport’s ultimate prize, which is awarded to any rider who, consecutively, wins the Grand Prix at three of the four Majors: The Dutch Masters, the CHIO Aachen, the CSIO Spruce Meadows ‘Masters’, and the CHI Geneva. Rolex’s partnerships with key figures in the equestrian community – Martin Fuchs, Steve Guerdat, Scott Brash, Jessica Springsteen, Kent Farrington, Rodrigo Pessoa and Isabell Werth to name a few – run across generations and span the globe, enabling knowledge and experience to be shared. As part of this perpetual process of growth and constant improvement, Rolex supports the Young Riders Academy which nurtures future talent.