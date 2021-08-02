Riders Can Vie For $500 Emerson Burr Grant at USEF Pony Finals Presented by Honor Hill Farms

Riders at the USEF Pony Finals presented by Honor Hill Farms will be able to take a shot at more than show-ring championships and ribbons at the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington, Ky. Competitors also can vie for prestigious $500 Emerson Burr Horsemanship Grants towards their educational expenses.

Participants in the two-phase Emerson Burr competition will be divided into four age groups: ages eight and under, nine to 11, 12-14, and 15-17. The first phase consists of a written multiple-choice test (to include no more than 20 questions) that will be available for competitors to take at the concierge tent between 9-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. on Aug. 10-12.

The four highest-scoring individuals in each age group will move on to a hands-on horsemanship test, which will take place on Friday, Aug. 13, in the barn area; the test location and times will be announced immediately beforehand. The hands-on test will require each finalist to demonstrate skills and knowledge from basic to advanced horsemanship. Only one winner will be selected from each age group.

Ready to enter? Riders must be competing at the 2021 USEF Pony Finals to be eligible to participate in the Emerson Burr competition. Entrants can find a suggested study guide online here.

For updates on USEF Pony Finals presented by Honor Hill Farms, visit ponyfinals.org and the USEF Pony Finals Facebook page.