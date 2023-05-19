Prize List, Lodging, and Airfare Discounts Now Available for 2023 Adequan®/USEF Junior Hunter National Championships – West

Lexington, Ky. – The prize list for the 2023 Adequan®/USEF Junior Hunter National Championship – West is now available. Click here to download the prize list from Blenheim Equisports.

©Ashley Swift/US Equestrian

Junior Hunter Finals – West will take place in San Juan Capistrano, Calif., July 23-25, 2023. The championship includes 3’3” and 3’6” heights. Each height includes divisions for Small Junior Hunters and Large Junior Hunters divided into rider age groups for 15 & Under and 16-17. The competition consists of a classic round, flat phase, and handy round, with weighted scores from the three phases determining the overall results.

Click here for more information, including qualifying criteria and specifications, and information on applying for the USEF Grants for the Adequan®/USEF Junior Hunter National Championships generously supported by Debbie Smith.

Exhibitors for Junior Hunter Finals – West can take advantage of partner hotels from the host venue, Blenheim EquiSports. Additionally, Delta Airlines is offering special discounts for attendees of the competition. Click here for more information on redeeming these special lodging and airfare rates.

Visit the 2023 Adequan®/USEF Junior Hunter National Championships page on USEF.org for the most up-to-date information, including class specifications and standings. Questions? Contact Lauren Bazyk, National Breeds and Disciplines Program Manager, at [email protected].

About the Event

Established in 2001, the Adequan®/USEF Junior Hunter National Championship showcases the best junior hunters in the nation while providing riders opportunities to meet competitors from all over the country. Each year, more than 2,000 eligible hunters qualify to compete in the prestigious final which is held on each coast and is comprised of three phases: handy hunter, classic, and under saddle phase. The overall score from the weighted sections determines the ultimate winner.

The 2023 Adequan®/USEF Junior Hunter National Championship – West will be livestreamed on USEF Network powered by ClipMyHorse.TV and is free to watch live for all USEF fans, subscribers, and members. Click here to join!