Perrigo Continues as an Official Partner of US Equestrian and U.S. Para Dressage

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce Perrigo Company plc as title sponsor of the U.S. Para Dressage Team through 2023 and 2024. Perrigo has been an Official Partner of US Equestrian and U.S. Para Dressage programs and events since 2021.

“Perrigo is proud to be the new title sponsor for the U.S. Para Dressage Team,” said Murray S. Kessler, President and CEO of Perrigo. “As a leading provider of consumer self-care products and over-the-counter health and wellness solutions, we are committed to supporting the well-being of elite athletes at the peak of their sport and the casual athlete or individuals focused on managing their overall wellness. Our partnership with U.S. Equestrian reflects our self-care vision and commitment to making lives better.”

In recent years, U.S. Para Dressage has earned top spots on the FEI Para Dressage Ranking List, and multiple U.S. athletes have ranked in the top 10 individually. The team earned unprecedented team medals at the FEI World Championships in 2022 and the Paralympic Games in 2021.

“We’re thrilled to have Perrigo’s continued partnership through the 2023 and 2024 seasons,” said US Equestrian CEO Bill Moroney. “As a leading supporter of para dressage, Perrigo is an excellent fit for the title sponsorship of the U.S. Para Dressage Team, and thanks to their support, our team will be able to continue to excel at home and on the world stage.”

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE: PRGO) is a leading provider of Consumer Self-Care Products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. Visit Perrigo online at www.perrigo.com.