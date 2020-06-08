Pennsylvania National, Washington International, and National Horse Shows Issue a Joint Statement

Many questions have been raised and ideas shared regarding the fall indoor circuit and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Board of Directors and show management teams of the Pennsylvania National Horse Show, Washington International Horse Show and the National Horse Show, have been working closely together to explore options to successfully and safely host these events in 2020. In this most difficult year, we believe it is important to find the best solution to hold these events prioritizing the safety of participants and best interest of the sport, with cancellation as a last resort. We are in conversations with the USEF and the FEI, local and state governments, and venue management teams and will announce plans the first week of July.



We are also looking closely at potential modifications to qualification criteria given the changes to the competition calendar and will make a coordinated announcement on the same timing. We recognize that competitors are anxious to make plans for the end of the season and thank you for your feedback and your patience.