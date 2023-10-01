Our Future is Now: Workshop Speakers Announced for 2024 USEF Annual Meeting

US Equestrian David O'Connor Leads Interactive Workshop at 2023 Annual Meeting. (Leslie Potter/US Equestrian)

Lexington, Ky. – An industry-leading CEO, a decorated Olympian, two equine faculty members with more than 80 years of industry experience, and one of the foremost minds in equine biosecurity will headline US Equestrian’s 2024 Annual Meeting Interactive Workshop sessions addressing mission critical topics facing equestrian sport. Following a successful launch last year, the USEF Annual Meeting will return to the two-day interactive workshop format with a continued focus on social license and horse welfare in sport. Highlighting the latest insights and important next steps under the theme “Our Future Is Now” , these workshops will bring together industry leadership and members to tackle the changing landscape.

Biosecurity: What Would You Do?

Dr. Katie Flynn, US Equestrian Senior Staff Veterinarian

Friday, January 12, 8:30-10:30 a.m.

Description: Biosecurity risks are real. Learn how to prevent and best manage outbreaks. Attendees will be posed with biosecurity outbreak situations to problem solve in real time.

Social License: Setting a New Bar

David O'Connor, US Equestrian Chief of Sport

Lisa Lazarus, CEO, Horse Racing Safety and Integrity Authority (HISA)

Friday, January 12, 2:30 p.m.

Description: This workshop will dive deeper into the five most pressing questions surrounding social license and equestrian sport. Hear more on the new challenges and progress made through the last year. Situations discussed will include a recent Danish documentary about training practices at a famous dressage facility and the new reality of horse racing in the United States.

Creating A Good Life For Horses

Dr. Camie Heleski, Professor Equine Science and Management, University of Kentucky

Saturday, January 13, 9:00 a.m.

Saturday, January 13, 9:00 a.m. Dr. Jim Heird, Executive Professor and Coordinator of the Equine Initiative and holder of the Glenn Blodgett Equine Chair at Texas A&M University

Saturday, January 13, 12:30p.m.

Description: These interactive sessions will focus on the latest science and best practices in the world of horse behavior and horse welfare. Perspectives will be shared on the topic of habituation vs. public perception and implications for evolving policies and practices today.

Don’t miss this great opportunity to learn and impact the future of our sport. All equestrians can benefit from the workshop topics led by these experts and engage in forward-looking discussions and recommendations. Registration is now open for the 2024 US Equestrian Annual Meeting, which will be held at the Omni Hotel in Louisville, Ky., from Jan. 12-14, 2024. Registration for the workshops is limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis, so please register early. There is no charge for participation in the workshops with registration to the USEF Annual Meeting.