NEWSFLASH - Kate Shoemaker & Quiana Score 80.275% to Take Silver in FEI Para Dressage Grade IV Freestyle in Orifarm Health Care FEI World Para Dressage Championship

Herning, Denmark - Kate Shoemaker (Wellington, Fla.) and Quiana, her own 2014 Rhinelander mare, earned a personal best score of 80.275 percent in the FEI Para Dressage Grade IV Freestyle to secure the silver medal - Shoemaker's first silver medal in individual international competition. The pair were rewarded handsomely for their flowing and accurate test composed by Tom Hunt. This is the Adequan U.S. Para Dressage Team's third medal of the Orifarm Health Care FEI World Para Dressage Championship with three more individual rides to come this afternoon.



More news and photos to come.