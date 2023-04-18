New Eligibility Requirements for Foreign Participants

Lexington, Ky. – In our effort to strive for an environment that is safe for our participants and that is free from abuse, USEF aims to ensure all participants are properly trained in abuse prevention. Awareness of abuse prevention, how to recognize abuse, and how to report abuse is critical to our goal to safeguard our participants. The United States Equestrian Federation’s Board of Directors approved amendments to the Federation’s Bylaws during its April meeting, modifying the eligibility requirements for foreign participants.

Beginning September 1, 2023, foreign participants will no longer be permitted to participate in USEF national competitions by merely demonstrating good standing with their own National Federation. They will be required to join USEF as Competing Members. Those individuals 18 years of age and older must take SafeSport Training to be eligible to participate in USEF national competitions. For those participating in FEI events only, this requirement does not apply.

It is important for all participants at USEF events to be aware of the requirements under the law, the SafeSport Code, and the USEF Safe Sport Policy, including mandatory reporting requirements. This new amendment does not go into effect until September 1, 2023, providing ample time for all competitions and foreign participants to ensure their compliance

For more information about this change and what it may mean for you, please refer to the FAQ page. For any additional questions related to the new requirements, please contact USEF General Counsel Sonja Keating at [email protected]