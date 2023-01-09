Megan Thee Stallion Dances With Dressage Horses In NBCUniversal's Fall Campaign For Its Coverage of 2024 Paris Olympics

Stamford, Conn. – Three-time GRAMMY-winning recording artist Megan Thee Stallion stars in the second promotional spot of NBCUniversal’s fall campaign to promote its coverage of the Games of the XXXIII Olympiad, which begins July 26, 2024, in Paris, France. The promo debuted earlier today during NBCU’s Thanksgiving Day programming and encores tonight during NBC Sports’ coverage of the Seattle Seahawks hosting the San Francisco 49ers on NBC and Peacock.

The new spot welcomes viewers to “Thee Paris Olympics”, as Megan performs at the Palace of Versailles – the host of next summer’s Olympic and Paralympic equestrian competitions – with U.S. High Performance dressage horses as her backup dancers. She is then joined by her own fire-breathing, talking horse. Viewers are quickly transitioned from the fantastical scene at Versailles to an executive board room, where a group of skeptical marketing executives listens to Megan proclaim, “And that is Thee Olympics, Hot Girl Style.”

“As America gathers together today on Thanksgiving, we wanted to surprise the nation with an Olympic moment as big as the holiday, and what better way to do that than with ‘Thee Olympics’, featuring Meghan Thee Stallion and dressage horses at Versailles,” said Jenny Storms, CMO, Sports and Entertainment, NBCUniversal. “As we approach the new year, even more surprises are in store as we continue to bring to life the biggest media event of 2024 – the Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games.”

The promo will run across NBCU’s linear, social, and digital platforms throughout the fall and is part of a larger campaign that will feature additional versions with different talent in the months to come. The first spot in the campaign featured Peyton Manning pitching an idea in which he flies above Paris on a giant baguette blimp.

NBCU worked extensively with US Equestrian, the national governing body of equestrian sport in the United States, to provide an authentic approach to the training of dressage and highlight athletes competing at the highest level of international sport, including Olympians Laura Graves, Ashley Holzer, and Kasey Perry-Glass, as well as Paris 2024 hopefuls Katherine Bateson-Chandler, Anna Buffini, and Susie Dutta.

NBCU also worked with music producer Harvey Mason Jr., who created the modernized version of the popular Olympic anthem “Bugler’s Dream” that is heard in the spot.

In Paris next summer, the world’s greatest athletes will compete against the backdrop of one of the most beautiful cities in the world where the modern Olympic Games were conceived 130 years ago. This will be the third time Paris has hosted the Olympics (1900 and 1924), tying London for the most as a Summer Games host. Los Angeles (1932, 1984) will tie those two cities when it hosts the first Summer Games in the U.S. in 32 years in 2028.

The Paris organizers are reimagining the Games to make them more accessible to the public and to showcase their city to the world. In a first, competitions will be held amidst iconic Parisian landmarks – beach volleyball at the Eiffel Tower, equestrian at the Palace of Versailles, and urban sports at Place de la Concorde. The surfing competition will take place nearly 10,000 miles from Paris in Tahiti, a part of French Polynesia.

In May, NBCU announced that the NBC broadcast network and streaming service Peacock will be the company’s primary platforms for its coverage of the Olympic Games Paris 2024, scheduled for July 26-Aug. 11, 2024. Click here for more programming information and here for information about the Paralympics, which will take place Aug. 28-Sept. 8.

NBCU owns the U.S. media rights to the Olympic Games through 2032, which are scheduled for Paris (2024), Milan Cortina (2026), Los Angeles (2028) and Brisbane (2032). The host city for the 2030 Olympic Winter Games has not yet been chosen.

ABOUT MEGAN THEE STALLION

Hailing from Houston, Megan Thee Stallion is a three-time GRAMMY-winning recording artist, actor, philanthropist and entrepreneur. From earning two Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hits with the “Savage (Remix)” featuring Beyoncé, and “WAP” with Cardi B to releasing her dynamic new single “Cobra,” Megan has proven unstoppable.

Megan has been recognized for her musical achievements, including three GRAMMY wins, nine BET Awards and multiple Billboard Music Awards for “Top Rap Female Artist.” Additionally, she has been honored for her advocacy efforts, having received the 2022 Special Achievement Award at The Webby Awards and the Trailblazer Award at the iHeartRadio Music Awards.?

Megan made history in Nov. 2022, becoming the first Black woman to appear on the cover of Forbes’ prestigious Under 30 issue. She was previously recognized as one of TIME’s 100 Most Influential People of 2020 after publishing her monumental “Why I Speak Up For Black Women” op-ed for The New York Times.?

The multihyphenate has also dazzled in select acting roles, shining in “Dicks: The Musical” and making guest appearances on STARZ’s hit show “P-Valley” as well as “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.” She also expanded her skillset by both hosting and serving as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live along with co-hosting Late Night with Jimmy Fallon.

She also spearheads the Pete and Thomas Foundation, a non-profit organization focused on uplifting and assisting women, children, senior citizens and underserved communities in Houston, Texas and across the world. The organization focuses on three core pillars that include – education, housing, and health + wellness.?

ABOUT NBCUNIVERSAL

NBCUniversal is one of the world’s leading media and entertainment companies in the development, production, and marketing of entertainment, news, sports and information to a global audience. NBCUniversal owns and operates a valuable portfolio of news and entertainment television networks, a premier motion picture company, significant television production operations, a leading television stations group, world-renowned theme parks, and a premium ad-supported streaming service. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.

