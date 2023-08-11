Medium Green and Large Green Pony Hunter and Pony Jumper Teams Earn Honors at 2023 USEF Pony Finals Presented by Honor Hill Farms

Lexington, Ky. – It was a day full of exciting results at the 2023 USEF Pony Finals presented by Honor Hill Farms. The USEF Medium Green Pony Hunter National Championship and USEF Large Green Pony Hunter National Championship came to a close to determine the Overall Grand Champion Green Pony Hunter. The USEF Pony Jumper Team National Championship had teams go head to head for medals, while the USEF Large Regular Pony Hunter National Championship presented by Charles Ancona completed their model and under saddle phases.

USEF Large Green Pony Hunter National Championship

McKayla Brombach and On Tour

(Shawn McMillen Photography)

McKayla Brombach and On Tour moved up from second place in the field of 82 combinations in the USEF Large Green Pony Hunter National Championship to collect top honors. Brombach (Wimberley, Texas) and the 2013 Welsh Pony gelding owned by Charlotte Kelly won the over fences phase with a score of 260.00 after having a smooth round. They earned scores of 262.57 in the model phase and 252.75 in the under saddle phase to win the division on a score of 1035.32.

Brombach only began riding On Tour last week since her friend Amira Kettaneh was unable ride the pony due to being busy competing at the FEI North American Youth Championships.

“I just catch ride anything that is offered to me. I always think it is a good experience to ride anything,” said Brombach. “You can learn something from every horse and every pony. It has been a whole lot of everything and a whole lot of learning.”

Brombach admitted she felt the pressure of being near the top of leaderboard, but she put it out of mind to give On Tour a great ride.

“I was just so focused on trying to give him the best experience possible because that’s the most important thing to me,” said Brombach.

This was Brombach’s seventh Pony Finals appearance, but her first title. She enjoys the supportive atmosphere from everyone at the event.

“[I like] the people here, having everyone, and having a big community,” said Brombach. “When you do well, you have so many friends congratulating you, and when you don’t, you have so many coming to support you. I think everyone here makes it so great.”

In addition to winning a champion title, Brombach and On Tour were awarded the Overall Grand Champion Green Pony Hunter title for the highest score out of all the green pony hunters.

Leaderboard:

McKayla Brombach and On Tour Leila Hinshaw and A Never-ending Story Chandler Wilks and So Dreamy

Results

Best Presented Pony - Noelle Railey and Cover Girl

Best Turned Out Pony – Kate Zoidis and Woodlands Blossom

USEF Pony Jumper National Championship

USEF Pony Jumper Team National Championship podium

(Shawn McMillen Photography)

The exciting USEF Pony Jumper Team National Championship took place in the Claiborne Ring on Friday and two teams went head-to-head to stand atop the podium. Zones 5/8/10 earned the team gold medal, while Zones 3/4/Pony Club took the team silver medal.

Zahara Henderson (Longmont, Colo.) and Star Wish, her 2008 Warmblood cross gelding, were the lead-off pair for the winning team, having a solid clear in round one and an unlucky stumble resulting in elimination in round two. Madeline Kottman (Grove City, Ohio) and Valor, her 2012 Grade gelding, had two rails in round one but came back to go clear in round two. Reagan Voxman (San Marino, Calif.) and Air Force One, her 2010 Selle Français gelding, scored the only double-clear round in Friday’s competition with two masterful rides. Sienna Smith (Villa Park, Calif.) and Cappucino, her 2010 German Riding Pony mare, were the anchor combination and earned a clear round followed by a four-fault round. The Zones 5/8/10 team finished with a final score of four faults.

The youth athletes took the experience of being on a team in stride, embracing the opportunity to have teammates.

“It was different to be on a team, but it was a lot of fun to be with everybody,” said Kottman.

“I thought it was really fun,” added Henderson. “I thought it took a little bit of the pressure because it kind of depends on what everyone does and not just you.”

Jasen Shelley’s course consisted of 12 fences and tested the pairs with two one-stride combinations, a skinny fence, and a plank vertical.

“I really liked it,” said Smith. “I liked the combinations.”

“I thought the turns were fun,” said Voxman. “It was challenging. I thought it was a fun course.”

The team members were appreciative of the chance to compete at Pony Finals and the opportunities it offers them.

“My favorite thing about Pony Finals is all of the nice people and that I’m not just competing against all horses and there are other ponies like mine,” said Kottman.

“I love it because I think it is a great opportunity to meet lots of new people and make a lot of new friends,” added Henderson.

Pony Finals brings people together from across the country to share in the prestigious event.

“I love how big the show is and how welcoming everybody is,” said Voxman. “It is a really fun show to be at.”

“I like Pony Finals because there are so many people who I know and I only ever get to see my East Coast friends at Pony Finals,” said West Coast native Smith.

Team Results

Heading into the Individual Final, Voxman and Air Force One along with Cameron Cuddy (Toronto, Ontario, Canada) and Temper of Tony, a 2007 Quarter Horse gelding owned by Krista Elford, are tied on a score of zero faults. Pony jumper competition concludes on Sunday at 4 p.m. ET with the USEF Pony Jumper Individual National Championship.

Individual Standings

USEF Medium Green Pony Hunter National Championship

Emi Richard and Qualen’s Charismagic

(Shawn McMillen Photography)

Emi Richard and Qualen’s Charismagic held on to their lead from Thursday to come out on top of 85 combinations in the USEF Medium Green Pony Hunter National Championship. Richard (Middlefield, Conn.) and the 2014 Half-Welsh mare owned by Carolex Stables, LLC won the over fences phase with a lovely round to score 252.50. After earning scores of 250.90 in the model phase and 269.59 in the under saddle phase, the pair clinched the win with an overall score of 1024.90.

Richard said she felt pressure as the overnight leader, but she took confidence in her pony “Carrie” and the two years she has ridden the pony as a catch ride.

“When I first started riding her, she was very green, but she was still so much fun,” said Richard. “She’s definitely come a long way—definitely her lead changes [have improved]. Everything else has been always easy.”

According to Richard, Carrie has developed into a talented show pony who is a complete professional.

“She’s very easy at the horse show,” said Richard. “She’s very quiet and doesn’t take much preparation, so she’s easy.”

Richard has stayed busy at Pony Finals with a pony in almost every pony hunter division. She is a big fan of the event and enjoys the experience each year.

“[I like] riding in the big ring and seeing all your friends and stuff,” said Richard. “I think this is my sixth or seventh year. This is my first time being champion.”

Leaderboard:

Emi Richard and Qualen’s Charismagic Vivian Golden and Lady Desmond Mimi Maddock and Pool Party

Results

Best Presented Pony – Paige Hayne and Blueprint

Best Turned Out Pony – Cisy Zhou and Faylins Kodachrome

USEF Large Regular Pony Hunter National Championship presented by Charles Ancona

Bridget Harris and Brighton

(Shawn McMillen Photography)

A field of 143 combinations are the final set of pony hunters to compete at Pony Finals in the USEF Large Regular Pony Hunter National Championship presented by Charles Ancona. Bridget Harris and Brighton sit atop the leaderboard with a composite score of 521.15. Harris (New York, N.Y.) and the 2009 Deutsches Reitpony gelding owned by Stephanie Ring scored 257.75 in the model phase and 263.40 in the under saddle phase to have a strong start to the competition.

The large regular pony hunters will conclude with the over fences phase of the competition on Saturday, August 12.

Leaderboard:

Bridget Harris and Brighton Bella Boreanaz and Special Gift JJ Torano and Cherrybrook Better Than Blue

Results

Special Awards

Three individuals were selected for the Betsy Fishback Sportsmanship Award today, winning a copy of the book “Big Wishes for Little Feat” by Cheryl Olsten. The following recipients are youth who have demonstrated the qualities of good sportsmanship while exhibiting at the USEF Pony Finals presented by Honor Hill Farms (listed in alphabetical order):

McKayla Brombach

Cassie Kelly

Penelope Sugg

The Best Model Pony Awards presented by Shapley’s were awarded with the model phase winners receiving a bucket of Shapley’s Grooming Products and a trophy.

All pony jumper participants received Pinsnickety pins to help build team spirit.

The winners of each pony hunter phase received prizes from KORETM Luna Ring from the Founders of KONG®, LeMieux, Ridely, and YETI®.

