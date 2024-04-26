McEwen and JL Dublin Lead Overall, Halliday and Nicholson Tied as Top Americans After Day Two at 2024 Defender Kentucky Three-Day Event presented by MARS Equestrian™

Lexington, Ky. – The dressage phase concluded Friday at the Defender Kentucky Three-Day Event presented by MARS Equestrian (K3DE), and new combinations stepped into the lead. Tom McEwen (GBR) and JL Dublin led the CCI5*-L after an excellent test. Liz Halliday and Cooley Nutcracker and Lauren Nicholson and Vermiculus were tied as the top American combinations in the CCI5*-L field, making them the co-leaders in the Defender/USEF CCI5*-L Eventing National Championship presented by MARS Equestrian. The Cosequin Lexington CCI4*-S also had a tie with Lucienne Bellissimo (GBR) and Dyri and Halliday and Miks Master C as co-leaders of the talented field.

Liz Halliday and Cooley Nutcracker

(Devyn Trethewey/US Equestrian)

Defender Kentucky Three-Day Event presented by MARS Equestrian CCI5*-L

McEwen and JL Dublin were late in the order on Friday afternoon and delivered a lovely test to take the top spot in the standings. The pair had excellent medium and extended trot and extended canter and earned two 10s for their halts. McEwen and the 2011 Warmblood (Diarado x Zarinna) gelding owned by James and Jo Lambert and Deirdre Johnston were rewarded with a score of 24.6.

After leading on Thursday, Yasmin Ingham (GBR) and Banzai du Loir remained close to the top of the leaderboard in second place. The reigning world champions had a smooth test with quality canter work. Ingham and the 2011 Selle Français (Nouma d’Auzay x Gerboise du Cochet) gelding owned Janette Chinn and The Sue Davis Fund earned a score of 26.

Halliday (Lexington, Ky.) piloted Cooley Nutcracker down centerline in the horse’s CCI5*-L debut. The 2014 Irish Sport Horse (Tolant R x Ballyshan Cleopatra) gelding owned by The Nutcracker Syndicate was all business in the dressage ring. Halliday and Cooley Nutcracker received a score of 30.6 to tie for third overall and first in the national championship.

Lauren Nicholson and Vermiculus

(Avery Wallace/US Equestrian)

“I was thrilled with him. He is a young horse, very much a horse in the making still. For him to be in the top three with what I would consider the finished product sort of test, I’m thrilled with [him],” said Halliday. “He definitely noticed the cameras. I’m really pleased I went after the break [due to it being quieter] because he definitely noticed the crowd cheering earlier in the warm-up. He is just a horse I believe so much in, and I’m absolutely thrilled with him today.”

On the opposite end of the spectrum, Nicholson (The Plains, Va.) and longtime partner Vermiculus are competing in their sixth K3DE. Nicholson said that the 2007 Anglo-Arabian (Sazeram x Wake Me Gently) gelding owned by Jacqueline Mars was enthusiastic to be back in front of a crowd, but he kept his composure to deliver a great test. The duo received a score of 30.6 to sit tied with Halliday and Miks Master C.

“He is such a professional. He has done this a million times, and he knows what his job is on the day,” said Nicholson. “I’m just relieved because toward the end of their careers like this you don’t want to waste any moments. I’m just relieved to have gone in there and done a good job.”

Cosequin Lexington CCI4*-S

Liz Halliday and Miks Master C

(Devyn Trethewey/US Equestrian)

Lucienne Bellissimo (GBR) and Dyri went early in the order of Friday morning, and the pair held the top spot until Liz Halliday and Miks Master C joined them for a tie on a score of 26.0. Bellissimo and Dyri, a 2012 Holsteiner (Diarado x La Calera) gelding owned by Horse Scout Eventing, LLC, had a flowing and relaxed test despite it taking place during the brisk morning hours. They received high marks for their extended trot and canter work, putting them in a good spot heading into the cross-country phase.

“I was absolutely thrilled with Dyri. He is kind of one of those geldings who is a bit introverted,” said Bellissimo. “Today was the first time he really started to let me in in all of his work, including his changes. He was very much on the aids. I was pleased with him and how he finished in a confident fashion.”

Halliday and Miks Master C, a 2012 Swedish Warmblood (Mighty Magic x Qui Luma CBF) gelding owned by Ocala Horse Properties, LLC and Deborah Palmer, performed their test toward the end of the CCI4*-S division and delivered a great effort. Aside from one flying change, the duo had lovely canter work as well as an impressive extended trot.

“I was pleased with Mikki. He definitely knows where he is this week,” said Halliday. “He was very excitable today, so I was just try trying to keep him calm in the warm-up with lots of walk breaks and patting him a lot. Definitely our last change was a little expensive. I think he was thinking about cross-country tomorrow for a brief moment. I think we got a 2 and a 1. It was an expensive score, but overall, I was really pleased with him. He really fought for me like he always does.”

Caroline Pamukcu and HSH Blake, the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games individual gold medalists, showed that they are once again in top form by sitting in third place with a score of 27.3. Though Pamukcu noted that HSH Blake is young and getting stronger, he continues to shine in competition. Pamukcu and the 2015 Irish Sport Horse (Tolan R x Doughiska Lass) gelding she co-owns with Sherrie Martin, Mollie Hoff, and Deniz Pamukcu earned high marks for their extended and collected canter.

Competition Information

The K3DE continues Saturday with the cross-country phase over Derek di Grazia’s courses. The CCI4*-S cross-country begins at 9:00 a.m. ET, while the CCI5*-L starts at 1:30 p.m. ET.

Event website | Schedule | Results

Tune in to the USEF Network powered by ClipMyHorse.TV for wall-to-wall coverage of the LRK3DE. Watch live for free with a USEF Fan account, or watch live and on demand with a USEF Subscriber or Competing Membership.

The USEF International High Performance Programs and the USEF High Performance Pathway Programs are generously supported by the USET Foundation, the philanthropic partner to USEF. High Performance Program support is also provided by the USOPC and USEF sponsors and members.