Markel and US Equestrian Celebrate 20th Anniversary of Partnership

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is proud to announce the continued partnership with Markel into 2024, marking two decades of commitment to growing Dressage in the United States.

As a part of their longstanding commitment to the Markel/USEF Young and Developing Horse Dressage National Championships and the Markel/USEF Emerging Young Horse Program, Markel’s sponsorship has been instrumental in developing top level dressage horses through their support of the pipeline. This support has ultimately helped the US Dressage Programs succeed on the world stage.

“Twenty years of support in the business world is a special anniversary to celebrate,” said US Equestrian’s Chief Executive Officer Bill Moroney. “Markel has facilitated great growth through their sponsorship of the Dressage Young Horse Program and Championships and has influenced the sport in immeasurable ways. We are grateful that Markel has stood by our side for 20 years and look forward to many more years to come.”

The aim of the Markel/USEF Dressage Young Horse Emerging Program is to provide strategic guidance and educational opportunities to selected young horses with the potential to compete at the highest levels of international competition in the future.

"Markel’s dedication and support of our dressage programs in the U.S. has been instrumental in the growth of opportunities and talent we’ve seen across the country, particularly at the young horse and developing levels,” stated USEF Development and Young Horse Coach Christine Traurig. “There is increasing interest from eager participants, ultimately ensuring success in our programs, which continue to foster and support the next generations of talent. Without Markel’s contributions, this would not be possible, and we’re grateful for their belief in our system and its success.”

“Markel’s commitment to the industry is evident in our long-term relationships with equine associations like US Equestrian,” states Brandon Seger, Associate Director for Markel. “We are celebrating 20 years of not only our sponsorship, but insuring talented horses and their riders, and watching the growth as they compete, train and win. It’s what we love to do! We are pleased to continue our support of the Markel/USEF Dressage Emerging Young Horse Program and the Markel/USEF Young Horse Dressage National Championships and are looking forward to seeing everyone at Lamplight.”

About Markel

Markel is a leading global specialty insurer with a truly people-first approach. As the insurance operations within the Markel Group Inc. (NYSE: MKL), they operate the Markel Specialty, Markel International, and Markel Global Reinsurance divisions, as well as State National, their portfolio protection and program services operations, and Nephila, their insurance-linked securities operations. Markel’s broad array of capabilities and expertise allow them to create intelligent solutions for the most complex risk management needs. However, it is their people—and the deep, valued relationships they develop with colleagues, brokers and clients—that differentiates Markel worldwide.