Live Stream Schedule Announced for 2022 Robert Dover Horsemastership Clinic Week

Wellington, Fla. – Participants are preparing for the first sessions of the 2022 Robert Dover Horsemastership Clinic Week (RDHCW) at the Adequan® Global Dressage Festival in Wellington, Fla., which begins on Thursday, January 6.

Twenty youth athletes will participate in this year’s RDHCW, which includes a theory lecture by Robert Dover; educational sessions on equine health, hoof care, athlete fitness and nutrition, and other topics; and mounted instruction with world-class dressage athletes. Clinicians for the mounted sessions will be U.S. Dressage Youth Coach George Williams; Olivia LaGoy-Weltz; and Olympians Adrienne Lyle, Sabine Schut-Kery, and Ali Brock. Additionally, all participants will ride a test and receive feedback from Gary Rockwell, an FEI 5* judge, on the final day of the clinic.

Thanks in part to a grant from The Dressage Foundation, the mounted sessions with Williams and Schut-Kery and the final rides on Sunday will be available for live viewing on USEF Network, and US Equestrian subscribers and members will be able to watch the replay on-demand.

2022 RDHCW Live Stream Schedule

Thursday, Jan. 6

8:00 a.m. to 8:45 a.m.: Robert Dover Theory Presentation

9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.: Mounted Sessions with George Williams

12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.: Mounted Sessions with Sabine Schut-Kery

Friday, Jan. 7

9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.: Mounted Sessions with George Williams

12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.: Mounted Sessions with Sabine Schut-Kery

Saturday, Jan. 8

8:15 a.m. to 10:15 a.m.: Mounted Sessions with George Williams

12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.: Mounted Sessions with Sabine Schut-Kery

Sunday, Jan. 9

9:00 a.m. (tentative): Test rides in the International Ring

Times are subject to change. Visit USEF Network for the latest schedule.

Stay Connected

Keep up with U.S. Dressage through USA Dressage on Facebook and Instagram and US Equestrian on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter.