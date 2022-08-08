Kimmy Palmer Finishes Fifth Overall on Final Day of Mustang Corp. FEI World Vaulting Female Championship

Herning, Denmark – The final day of the Mustang Corp. FEI World Vaulting Female Championship saw two U.S. combinations finish inside of the top ten, with Kimmy Palmer taking fifth overall, as the highest placed athlete for the team with an overall score of 8.415, and Tessa Divita taking ninth on a combined score of 8.122. Emily Rose finished in twenty fifth overall with a combined score of 7.423.

Kimmy Palmer in her freestyle.

©US Equestrian

Palmer (Half Moon Bay, Calif.) impressed throughout the weekend of individual competition, solidly placing herself amongst the world’s best at the conclusion of the championship. With a freestyle score of 8.723, Palmer was pleased with her performances throughout the week and attested her success to her partnership with Rosenstolz 99 and her lunger Laura Carramuci (ITA).



Of her freestyle, Tessa Divita (Portola Valley, Calif.) was thrilled with her score, which was a personal best in both international CVI and championship competition. Divita steadily improved her scores throughout the week and completed the event with a noteworthy effort to collect a coveted placing inside of the top ten.



"It's been such a fun week to be here. The facility is amazing and my entire team has been great. It's been wonderful trainign with my teammates this week, both American, Danish, and Australian, and it really showcases how unified and international the vaulting community is," said Divita. "It feels really good to produce a personal best on this final day of individaul competition. It's my horse's first seaso and we've grown a lot together. I'm going to keep vaulting with him moving forward and this feels like a top of the pyramid and another step in my vaulting career."



In the Mustang Corp. FEI World Vaulting Male Championship, Daniel Janes (Moss Beach, Calif.) was the only U.S. athlete to complete the competition, finishing on an overall score of 7.565 after earning a freestyle score of 7.994. Unfortunately, due to an injury following yesterday’s technical test, Jace Brooks withdrew from competition and did not contest the freestyle.



The U.S. Vaulting Squad also finished their final day of squad-only competition before the Mustang Corp. FEI World Official Nations Team Championship on Wednesday. The team comprised of Calle Davis (Spanish Fork, Utah), Todd Griffiths (Elk Ridge, Utah), Miriam Griffiths (Elk Ridge, Utah), Paula Hampshire (Kaysville, Utah), Jaynee Meyer (Salem, Utah), and Alyssa Stoddard (Eagle Mountain, Utah) earned a team score of 7.903 in their freestyle for an overall score of 7.369 to place them in sixth.



