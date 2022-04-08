Kimberly Palmer Finishes in Top Three in FEI Vaulting World Cup Finals Technical Test

Leipzig, Germany – Kimberly Palmer (Half Moon Bay, Calif.) and Rosenstolz 99 earned a 7.644 in the FEI Vaulting World Cup Final Women’s Individual Technical Test to finish third on the first day of vaulting competition at Leipzig Messe in Leipzig, Germany. Teammate Kalyn Noah (Newbury Park, Calif.) and Corocoro 2 move forward to tomorrow’s Free Test on a 4.732.

Kimberly Palmer & Rosenstolz 99

© US Equestrian

Palmer is contesting her third FEI Vaulting World Cup Final, but her first competing as an individual. She represented the U.S. Vaulting Team in 2014 in Bordeaux, France, and in 2016 in Dortmund, Germany, as a part of the Pas-des-Deux. Noah is competing at her first FEI Vaulting World Cup Finals in 2022 and has represented the U.S. Vaulting Team in multiple FEI World Championships dating back to 2012.



Palmer’s horse, Rosenstolz 99, is a 2007 Rhinelander gelding owned by Club Ippico Monzese A.S.D., and was lunged by Simone Aebi (SUI), while Corocoro 2, is a 2005 Deutches Sportpferd gelding is owned and lunged by Gundrun Lenz (GER).



The 2022 FEI Vaulting World Cup Finals will conclude tomorrow with the Free Test beginning at 1:50 p.m. GMT+2/7:50 a.m. EST. Watch live on FEI.TV.



Results



Follow US Equestrian

For competition updates, follow USA Vaulting on Facebook and US Equestrian on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok. Use #USAVaulting.



The USEF International High Performance Programs are generously supported by the USET Foundation, USOPC, and USEF sponsors and members.