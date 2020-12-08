Key Dates for the 2021 FEI Senior World, FEI Young Rider World, and FEI Pan American Endurance Championships

The following application deadlines have been announced for the 2021 FEI Senior World, FEI Young Rider World, and FEI Pan American Endurance Championships.

2021 FEI SENIOR WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

Application Opening Date: Opened 1st September 2020

Early Application Deadline: 12th February 2021

Late Application Deadline: 17th March 2021

The 2021 FEI Senior World Championships will be held on May 22, 2021 in San Rossore, ITA. Additional information for these Championships can be found here.

The Selection Procedures for the 2021 Senior World Championships can be found here.

Applications for the 2021 Senior World Championships can be found on your USEF Athlete Dashboard here. Applications opened on 1st September 2020 and have an early application deadline of 12th February 2021 at 11:59 PM ET and a late application deadline of 17th March 2021 at 11:59 PM ET.

2021 FEI PAN AMERICAN ENDURANCE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Application Opening Date: Opened 1st November 2020

Early Application Deadline: 31st March 2021

Late Application Deadline: 29th April 2021

The 2021 FEI Pan American Endurance Championships will be held on July 28-29, 2021 in Campinas, BRA. Additional information for these Championships can be found here.

The Selection Procedures for the 2021 Pan American Endurance Championships can be found here.

Applications for the 2021 Pan American Endurance Championships can be found on your USEF Athlete Dashboard here. Applications opened on 1st November 2020 and have an early application deadline of 31st March 2021 at 11:59 PM ET and a late application deadline of 29th April 2021 at 11:59 PM ET.

2021 FEI JUNIOR & YOUNG RIDER WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Application Opened: 7th December 2021

Early Application Deadline: 31st March 2021

Late Application Deadline: 29th April 2021

The 2021 FEI Junior & Young Rider World Championships will be held on September 6-11, 2021 in Ermelo, NED. Additional information for these Championships can be found here.

The Selection Procedures for the 2021 Junior & Young Rider World Championships can be found here.

Applications for the 2021 Junior & Young Rider World Championships can be found on your USEF Athlete Dashboard here. Applications opened on 7th December 2021 and have an early application deadline of 31st March 2021 at 11:59 PM ET and a late application deadline of 29th April 2021 at 11:59 PM ET.

FURTHER QUESTIONS

Please contact Project Director of High Performance Programs, Steven Morrissey, at [email protected] should you have any questions.