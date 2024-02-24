Kevin Kohmann and Duenensee Clinch FEI Grand Prix Special Gold at 2024 FEI Dressage Nations Cup™ USA CDIO3*

Wellington, Fla. – The individual competitions of the 2024 FEI Dressage Nations Cup USA CDIO3* continued Saturday at the Adequan® Global Dressage Festival. Three U.S. combinations competed in the CDIO3* FEI Grand Prix Special with Kevin Kohmann and Duenensee leading the way and claiming the individual gold medal. Not far behind were U.S. teammates Erin Nichols and Elian Royale taking bronze, while Michael Klimke and Domino 957 (GER) earned silver.

Kevin Kohmann and Duenensee

(Devyn Trethewey/US Equestrian)

Kohmann (Wellington, Fla.) and Duenensee put forth a great effort in their test to finish atop the podium with a score of 69.468%. The win was meaningful for Kohmann as he is relatively new to the senior ranks for the U.S., having become a citizen in 2022.

“That was super. I’m speechless right now,” said Kohmann. “I’m really, really thrilled. It’s the second time I rode in a Nations Cup for the United States, and I have tears. It feels so good. It feels right.”

Kohmann and the 2009 Hanoverian gelding (Dancier x Doublette) owned by Diamante Farms demonstrated their partnership that has grown over the past year with several impressive movements, such as their two-tempi changes and canter pirouettes. A bobble in the one-tempi changes prevented them from earning a higher score, but Kohmann was happy with the win.

“Today, I am so thrilled that we won, even though today was not the test that I really wanted it to be. We had a bit more go,” said Kohmann.

Kohmann said he plans to adjust his warm-up plan for the second day of competition to account for the energy that “Denzel” puts into his work.

“He has the energy, but it was a bit too much today for me to manage through the test,” said Kohmann. “We missed the suppleness and looseness that we normally have. I am a little disappointed in that direction, but the horse is just giving and giving to me. What a season!”

CDIO3* FEI Grand Prix Special individual medalists - Michael Klimke (GER), Kevin Kohmann, and Erin Nichols

(Devyn Trethewey/US Equestrian)

Nichols (Wellington, Fla.) closed out her senior Nations Cup debut with an individual bronze medal aboard Elian Royale with a score of 67.128%. She and the 2009 Dutch Warmblood gelding (Johnson x Zafradine) owned by Premiere Sport Horses had nice extended canter and one-tempi changes on the centerline to secure their spot on the podium.

Jennifer Williams (Wellington, Fla.) had a solid test in finish out the Joppe K’s first Nations Cup appearance in fourth place. She and the 2014 KWPN gelding (Rousseau x Dadina K) owned by Joppe Partners, LLC had a few bobbles along with strong moments, such as their extended trot and canter to finish on a score of 66.915%.

Taking a look back at the results of The Dutta Corp. U.S. Dressage Team, Chef d’Equipe Christine Traurig was pleased with the American effort.

“I thought it was a good weekend. On Thursday, we were second in the Nations Cup. We had some small issues in some of the rides, and once they get polished out, then we would ‘ve given the Germans a clear run for their money,” said Traurig. “Also, it was an opportunity for me to see the combinations in a team environment with the Nations Cup format. I was able to get to know the horses in the warm-up as they were coached by their personal trainers, which is important for me to familiarize myself with the combinations.”

Traurig said that there was a strong camaraderie throughout the individuals involved with the team’s performance.

“I thought the team spirit was great,” said Traurig. “It was a very, very nice group of people. Also, the grooms were really dedicated, hardworking, and very committed to contributing to the success, and that’s always to be appreciated.”

Competition concludes Sunday, February 25, with the CDIOU25 FEI Grand Prix Freestyle at 11:20 a.m. ET.

