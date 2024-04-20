Kent Farrington and Greya Earn Fourth Place Overall for U.S. Jumping to Conclude 2024 FEI Jumping World Cup Final

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Kent Farrington and Greya jumped to a fourth place overall finish this week at the 2024 FEI Jumping World Cup Final, ultimately concluding the week with ten total faults after four rounds of elite international jumping. The pair finished behind Henrik von Eckermann (SWE) and King Edward, who secured their second consecutive FEI Jumping World Cup Final title, Julien Epaillard (FRA) and Dubai du Cedre, Peder Fredricson (SWE) and Catch Me Not S.



Farrington (Wellington, Fla.) and Greya jumped to four faults in Thursday’s second round and returned today for the final rounds on six faults, just behind the top three combinations, in their effort to stay close to the top of the leaderboard and taking on Frank Rothenberger’s (GER) impressive final two tracks at the Riyadh Convention and Exhibition Center.

©HelenCruden

Going in reverse order of standings, Farrington and Greya went late in the order and were able to adjust to the tricky combinations on course based on how the track was riding. They jumped a clear in Round A, keeping them on six faults, and an early rail from Peder Fredericson (SWE) and Catch Me Not S kept them very much in the hunt following the first of two consecutive jumping rounds.



Greya, a 2014 Oldenburg mare owned by Kent Farrington, LLC and cared for by Denise Moriarty, really impressed in the final two days of competition, showing her talent and tremendous potential, keeping the pressure on many of the world’s best combinations in her first final debut. Farrington has been meticulous in bringing Greya through the ranks, ensuring the mare has the confidence and fire to be successful at the highest levels of the sport.



Devin Ryan (Long Valley, N.J.) and Eddie Blue were the next highest placed U.S. combination, finishing on 30 total penalties throughout the week-long competition. Ryan and Eddie Blue, a 2009 KWPN gelding owned by LL Show Jumpers, LLC, and cared for by Angela Baugh, finished with one down and a time-fault, qualifying him for the second round, which only brought back the top 20 combinations. They dropped a single rail, adding four faults, which placed them tenth in the class overall and moved them up in the standings to finish 17th in the final standings.



Sophia Siegel (Portolla Valley, Calif.) and her own A-Girl retired during the final round.



The 2025 FEI World Cup Final is set to take place in Basel, Switzerland, from April 2-6.



