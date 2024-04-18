Katydid CDE Set to Host 2024 USEF Combined Driving National Championships for Advanced Single Horses

Mill Spring, N.C. – A field of eight combinations will vie for the USEF Combined Driving National Championships for Advanced Single Horses at the Katydid Combined Driving Event (CDE). Running from April 18-21 at the Tryon International Equestrian Center, the U.S. driving athletes will pilot their horses through the driven dressage, marathon, and cones phases as they compete for a national championship title.

Jennifer Thompson and Funnominial CG, 2023 USEF Combined Driving National Champions for Advanced Single Horses

(Avery Wallace/US Equestrian)

Jennifer Thompson (Lodi, Wisc.) won the 2023 title with her longtime partner Funnominial CG, but she will partner with Lexus, her 2016 Dutch Harness Horse (Grote Wonder x Werina) gelding, this year for another chance at the title. Thompson and Lexus will compete against a solid field of competitors, such as Taylor Bradish (Windsor, S.C.) and Katydid Duchess. Bradish and the 2009 Welsh pony cross (Danyloo x Bessame) mare owned by Jennifer Matheson won the national champion title from 2020-2022, were the reserve national champions in 2023, and they will aim to finish at the top of the leaderboard yet again.

Competition Information

The competition begins with the driven dressage phase on Thursday and Friday. The marathon phase will take center stage on Saturday, while the cones phase will conclude competition on Sunday.

