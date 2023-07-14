Join US Equestrian and the Arabian Horse Association in Taking Saddle Seat Equitation to a New Level

Oklahoma City, Okla. – US Equestrian and the Arabian Horse Association (AHA) invite all saddle seat equitation riders, trainers, and families to attend an informational gathering at AHA Youth & Mid-Summer Nationals to find out about exciting opportunities in the sport.

©Ferrara Photography

The meeting will be held from 4:00-5:00 p.m. CT on Friday, July 14, in the Chill Box at the Oklahoma State Fair Park. Refreshments will be provided, and all attendees can enter a free raffle to win prizes from US Equestrian and AHA.

The presentation will kick off with a welcome from AHA President Deborah Johnson. A representative from US Equestrian will then provide information and answer questions about opportunities for saddle seat equitation riders who want to expand their experience in the sport, including competing against riders from different breeds at the USEF Saddle Seat Medal Final and competing as part of a team on the international stage in the Saddle Seat Equitation World Cup. Trainer Jody Lasalle will follow with a talk on the topic of the benefits of competing in equitation.

Guest speaker Heather Rogers will wrap up the meeting, sharing her journey from winning in saddle seat equitation on the Arabian and Half-Arabian show circuit during her junior years to success as an adult amateur rider in multiple divisions.

This event is free and open to all, but pre-registration is requested. Click here to register now.

