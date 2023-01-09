International Saddle Seat World Cup U.S. Team Trials Participants and 2024 World Cup U.S. Coaches Announced

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is pleased to announce the equitation athletes who have been selected to compete in the U.S. Team Selection Trials for the 2024 International Saddle Seat World Cup. The Team Selection Trial will take place in Fulton, Mo., Dec. 1-2, 2023.

The following athletes have been selected to compete in the International Saddle Seat World Cup U.S. Team Selection Trials and are listed in alphabetical order:

Three-gaited:

Ava Bertagnolli (Rices Landing, Pa.)

Grace Biron (East Aurora, N.Y.)

Richie Dallen (Pewaukee, Wisc.)

Sophia Eckardt (Saratoga Springs, N.Y.)

Emily Egner (Hinesville, Ga.)

Maddi Eppink (Carmel, Ind.)

Madison Hoffmeyer (Linden, Mich.)

Patrick McMurtie (Orefield, Pa.)

Ava Perry (Londenderry, N.H.)

Audra Pike (Deerfield, N.H.)

Ashley Sweeney (Williamston, Mich.)

Madeline Von Ballmoos (Manchester Center, Vt.)

Five-gaited:

Abigail Primrose Asiatico (Odessa, Fla.)

Ava Edgy (Laurel Hill, N.C.)

Eloise Eirich (Charlotte, N.C.)

Marin Field (Baton Rouge, La.)

Alexa Finley (Washington, Mich.)

Holly Hein (Nashville, Tenn.)

Olivia Mirza (Tualitan, Ore.)

Ellie Riva (Fayston, Vt.)

Devin Sell (Frankfort, Ky.)

Darby Shaw Nigbor (Gastonia, N.C.)

Samantha Silverstein (Derby, Kan.)

Grace Weisner (Winston Salem, N.C.)

The athletes were selected to participate in the Team Selection Trials through an application process that includes a written and video component. Participants at the trials will demonstrate their skills in rail and pattern work on horses that are unfamiliar to them and are provided by the host venue, William Woods University. View the full Saddle Seat World Cup Team Selection Procedures here.

Meet the Coaches

US Equestrian is pleased to announce the coaches who will lead the U.S. Saddle Seat Teams at the 2024 International Saddle Seat World Cup.

Georgia Morrison (Nitro, W.Va.)

Georgia Morrison is the co-owner and head riding instructor at Meadow Dream Farm, a riding academy and training facility specializing in American Saddlebreds and Hackneys located outside of Charleston, West Virginia. Morrison was one of the coaches for the medal-winning U.S. teams at the 2022 International Saddle Seat World Cup.

Jimmy Morrison (Nitro, W.Va.)

As the son of an American Saddlebred trainer, Jimmy Morrison has spent his life around show horses. He is the co-owner and head trainer at Meadow Dream Farm and was one of the coaches for the U.S. teams at the 2022 International Saddle Seat World Cup.

Pam Roush (Lutz, Fla.)

Pam Roush is the owner, trainer, and instructor at Avalon Farm in Florida where she trains Saddlebreds, Hackneys, Friesians, and road horses and ponies. Having had a successful equitation career during her own junior years, Roush now continues her involvement in the sport as a successful equitation trainer. She was on the coaching team for the U.S. Saddle Seat World Cup teams in 2018 and 2022.

Sarah Track (Fulton, Mo.)

Sarah Track is the saddle seat instructor and an Assistant Professor of Equestrian Studies at William Woods University, a position she has held since 2010. Track has been a clinician and instructor at numerous saddle seat riding programs around the Midwest and has managed every biannual Saddle Seat World Cup Team Trials since 2012.

