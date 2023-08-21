Intermediaire I and Para Dressage Divisions Kick off 2023 U.S. Dressage Festival of Champions

Wayne, Ill. – The first tests of the 2023 edition of the U.S. Dressage Festival of Champions took place today in the Grand Prix Arena at HITS Chicago at Lamplight Equestrian Center. A total of 12 combinations in the Neue Schule/USEF Intermediaire I National Championship completed their FEI Prix St. Georges Test, while four competitors contesting the Adequan®/USEF Para Dressage National Championship performed their FEI Para Grand Prix A Test.

Christian Simonson and Son of a Lady. ©Devyn Trethewey/US Equestrian

Neue Schule/USEF Intermediaire I Dressage National Championship

Christian Simonson took home the first blue ribbon of the show, earning a score of 72.764% in the Prix St. Georges Test with Son of a Lady, Christina Morgan and Clifton Simonson’s 2011 Danish Warmblood gelding in the Neue Schule/USEF Intermediaire I Dressage National Championship.

Current Standings:

Christian Simonson and Son of a Lady Charlotte Jorst and Federle Nora Batchelder and Nova

Full Results

From the Mixed Zone:

Take us through your test today.

Christian Simonson: We were third-to-last to go. We’re coming off the back end of Aachen, and it’s a very intense show grounds there. I just wanted to deliver a good, clean test, but I also know that this is one of the final observations for the Pan Ams as well, so I did kind of want to go after it and take those points, push where I could. He’s such an incredible horse and I feel so grateful to ride him. He’s just like, “Yes, Dad, okay. We’ll do it.” He’s very special.

How does he like the environment here at Lamplight?

CS: I love this venue. It’s very beautiful. Everything’s beautifully manicured and I think the horses really like it and they’re very calm when they get here. I think it’s also just a real celebration of U.S. sport, which I think is also really special.

Cynthia Screnci and Sir Chipoli. ©SusanJStickle.com

Adequan®/USEF Para Dressage National Championship

In the Adequan®/USEF Para Dressage National Championship, Cynthia Screnci (Boca Raton, Fla.) and Sir Chipoli, the 2007 Dutch Warmblood she co-owns with Volado Farms, moved into the top spot on the leaderboard after the FEI Para Grand Prix A Test today.

Current Standings:

Cynthia Screnci and Sir Chipoli Holly Bergay and Niguel Elle Woolley and Deucalion Andie Sue Roth and Aniko

Full Results

From the Mixed Zone:

Take us through your test today.

Cynthia Screnci: We had a good test today. It was very solid. It was very smooth. Those are the things we’ve been working on with him. He’s an ex-Grand Prix horse, so one of the things that we really want to do is work on our simple changes because Grand Prix horses get confused with simple changes. That’s something that we’re really working on, making them smooth and prompt so I was very, very pleased with him today.

How does he feel in this atmosphere?

CS: He’s a pro. He goes into the ring and even if there are things outside the ring that may light him up a bit, as soon as he walks into that ring, he just takes a deep breath and says, “I know what I’m here for, and let’s do it.” I’m really blessed to have him.

What are your expectations going into tomorrow’s test?

CS: We’re not changing a stinking thing! I’m really so happy with the way he went today, and everything that we’ve been working on is just coming through and so we’re sticking to the plan.

