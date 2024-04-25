Ingham and Banzai du Loir Lead Overall, Hollberg and Capitol H I M Are Top Americans After Day One at 2024 Defender Kentucky Three-Day Event presented by MARS Equestrian™

Lexington, Ky. – The Defender Kentucky Three-Day Event presented by MARS Equestrian (K3DE) started with brisk spring weather for the first day of dressage competition. Yasmin Ingham (GBR) and Banzai du Loir led the CCI5*-L after a stellar performance in the first phase. As the top American combination in the CCI5*-L field, Hannah Sue Hollberg and Capitol H I M led Defender/USEF CCI5*-L Eventing National Championship presented by MARS Equestrian. In the Cosequin Lexington CCI4*-S, Boyd Martin and Commando 3 led the star-studded field.

Defender Kentucky Three-Day Event presented by MARS Equestrian CCI5*-L

(Leslie Potter/US Equestrian)

Ingham and Banzai du Loir had a lovely dressage test to take the early lead in the CCI5*-L. The reigning world champions had quality movements throughout their test with their canter work serving as a highlight. Ingham and the 2011 Selle Français (Nouma d’Auzay x Gerboise du Cochet) gelding owned Janette Chinn and The Sue Davis Fund earned a score of 26.0 from the judges to kick off the competition.

Hollberg (Kennett Square, Pa.) and Capitol H I M went early in the CCI5*-L order, but their score held up as the top U.S. score of the day. The duo had a solid test with impressive walk work to score 33.0. They led the Defender/USEF CCI5*-L Eventing National Championship presented by MARS Equestrian as the top U.S. combination and sixth overall.

“I’m really pleased with my test today,” said Hollberg. “Capitol H I M answered every question I asked and was more relaxed and rideable than I thought was possible in that big atmosphere. He is the most wonderful horse, and I’m so fortunate to be his rider. I’m really excited for the rest of the week!”

Phillip Dutton (West Grove, Pa.) and Quasi Cool, a 2011 Holsteiner (Quo Vados I x B-Estelle) gelding owned by Caroline Moran, sit in the reserve national champion position and seventh overall with a score of 33.8. Sara Kozumplik (Berryville, Va.) and Rock Phantom, a 2011 Irish Sport Horse (Spirit House x Ballycroy Rose) gelding owned by Edith Rameika, are third in the national championship standings and eighth overall with a score of 35.3.

Cosequin Lexington CCI4*-S

Boyd Martin and Commando 3

(Devyn Trethewey/US Equestrian)

Martin (Cochranville, Pa.) and Commando 3 were the final combination to head down centerline in the CCI4*-S, but they secured the top spot on the leaderboard with a score of 28.9. While their partnership is a bit over a year old, Martin and the 2013 Holsteiner (Connor x R-Adelgunde) gelding owned by Yankee Creek Ranch put together a flowing test to earn a sub-30 score.

“The horse has exceptional quality,” said Martin. “I am just very honored and privileged to be in the position to ride a horse of this class and quality. He is young still, nowhere near his peak, and the sky is the limit.”

Will Coleman (Ocala, Fla.) holds the next two spots on the leaderboard with Diabolo and Off The Record. Diabolo, a 2012 Holsteiner (Diarado x Roulett M) gelding owned by Diabolo Group, has been Coleman’s ride for a little more than a year and shows much promise while sitting one point behind the leader with a score of 29.9. Off The Record, a 2009 Irish Sport Horse (VDL Arkansas x Drumagoland Bay) gelding owned by Off The Record Syndicate, sits close behind his stablemate with Coleman on a score of 30.1.

Competition Information

The K3DE continues Friday with the second day of dressage. The CCI4*-S dressage phase begins at 8:00 a.m. ET, while the CCI5*-L starts at 1:00 p.m. ET.

