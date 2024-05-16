Host Bid Application Open Now for 2025 USEF Combined Driving National Championships; Athlete Participation Criteria Approved

Lexington, Ky. – US Equestrian is now accepting bids to host the 2025 USEF Combined Driving National Championships for ponies, horses, and para driving. The deadline for applications is June 30, 2024.

Click here to download a pdf of the bid application. The application can also be found on the USEF Combined Driving National Championships page on USEF.org.

Additionally, the updated 2025 USEF Combined Driving National Championship criteria for athletes and horses/ponies were approved by the executive committee on May 13, 2024. View the criteria document here.

If you have any questions regarding the USEF National Championship criteria or host bid application process, please contact Anna Brooks Thomas, Director of Driving, at [email protected].

