First Champions Crowned at 2023 USEF Pony Finals Presented by Honor Hill Farms

Lexington, Ky. – The first two titles were awarded on Wednesday at the 2023 USEF Pony Finals presented by Honor Hill Farms. The over fences phase for the USEF Medium Regular Pony Hunter National Championship and USEF Small Green Pony Hunter National Championship determined the final results for the two divisions. Competitors in the USEF Small Regular Pony Hunter National Championship presented by Kickapoo Ponies completed their model and under saddle phases to take the initial steps toward a champion title.

Currie Cooper and Paris Charm Dazzle in USEF Medium Regular Pony Hunter National Championship

Currie Cooper and Paris Charm

A field of 137 combinations in the USEF Medium Regular Pony Hunter National Championships completed the final phase of competition, the over fences phase, to determine the overall winner. Currie Cooper and Paris Charm had a lovely round to earn 260.25 for the remaining 50% of their score, moving the pair up from fourth place into the champion spot. After earning 252.75 in the model phase and 260.08 in the under saddle phase, Cooper (Point Clear, Ala.) and JJ Torano’s 2008 Welsh Pony mare finished on an overall score of 1033.33.

“I like that she is helpful, easy, and she likes me,” Cooper said of Paris Charm.

The results were more impressive considering it was Cooper’s second horse show with “Paris.” Cooper and her trainer Richard Cunkle were able to lease the pony from the Torano family for Pony Finals, and the new partnership was a success. The jumping course flowed smoothly for the pair.

“I thought it was pretty easy,” said Cooper.

The fence options were not a concern for Cooper as she navigated the course.

“Paris helped,” added trainer Cunkle.

Leaderboard:

Currie Cooper and Paris Charm Emi Richard and Play Date Katherine Mercer and Goldhills As You Like It.

Results

Best Turned Out Pony

McLane Alston and Gryffindor

Addison Litman and Otteridge Shameless Win USEF Small Green Pony Hunter National Championship

Addison Litman and Otteridge Shameless

A wonderful performance in the over fences phase slotted Addison Litman and Otteridge Shameless into the top spot in a field of 65 combinations in the USEF Small Green Pony Hunter National Championship. Litman (New York, N.Y.) and the 2015 Welsh cross gelding owned by Fancy Pants Equestrian LLC earned a score of 257.30 in the over fences along with scores of 260.21 in the model phase and 251.00 in the under saddle phase. Their overall score of 1025.80 clinched Litman’s first Pony Finals title.

“Last year, I was second in the model in the mediums,” said Litman of her first Pony Finals experience in 2022. “And I was third in the model this year, but definitely never a champion before.”

Litman got “Snapper” a year ago after seeing him for sale on Facebook. She worked with her trainers Jen Bowers and Rose Kouzoujian to develop Snapper for the show ring, practicing skills such as keeping the pace throughout her rounds and lead changes.

“I liked it,” said Litman of the course. “It was good for my pony, especially because I don’t really like two-strides, but it was right at the end of the course. I had the whole course to build up to it.”

Litman is a fan of Pony Finals and all that the week offers to competitors.

“It is really fun to see everyone here, and I think it’s a good final,” said Litman.

Leaderboard:

Addison Litman and Otteridge Shameless Lily Herzog and First Dibs Luca Endzweig and Kingsley

Results

Best Turned Out Pony

Ava Crolick and Heart of Blue

USEF Small Regular Pony Hunter National Championship presented by Kickapoo Ponies

Sara Cloud and Sir Lukas

A field of 113 combinations completed the initial phases of the USEF Small Regular Pony Hunter National Championship presented by Kickapoo Ponies on Wednesday morning. Sara Cloud and Sir Lukas took the early lead with a composite score of 513.03. Cloud (Woodstock, Ga.) and Penelope Sugg’s 2008 Welsh Pony gelding scored 250.20 in the model phase and 262.83 in the under saddle phase.

The small regular pony hunters will conclude with the over fences phase of the competition on Thursday, August 10.

Leaderboard

Sara Cloud and Sir Lukas Cisy Zhou and Fortnite Camille Badler and Royal Legacy

Results

Special Awards

Seven individuals were selected for the Betsy Fishback Sportsmanship Award today, winning a copy of the book “Big Wishes for Little Feat” by Cheryl Olsten. The following recipients are youth who have demonstrated the qualities of good sportsmanship while exhibiting at the USEF Pony Finals presented by Honor Hill Farms (listed in alphabetical order):

Ariana Altschuler

Brooklyn Hawley

Katie McKinney

Penelope Michak

Sofia Nocco-Sanchez

Allie Park

Stella Zaccheo

