Final Call for Media Credentials: 2022 US Equestrian Annual Meeting

Lexington, Ky. - The 2022 US Equestrian Annual Meeting will take place in Naples, Fla., at the Naples Grande Beach Resort, January 13-15, 2022. Members of the media who would like to attend should submit a request for credentials by January 5, 2022.

The US Equestrian Annual Meeting hosts council meetings as well as the Pegasus Awards Celebration and SmartPak/USEF Horse of the Year Awards Celebration, which wrap up the 2021 competition year across all breeds and disciplines. US Equestrian President Tom O’Mara’s General Session presentation will take place Friday afternoon both in-person and as a virtual webinar.

To register as media, please contact Kathleen Landwehr at [email protected] with a brief explanation of your media assignment, days you plan to attend, and contact information. Each news outlet receives one complimentary registration for the 2022 US Equestrian Annual Meeting.

Please note the updated COVID protocol.

For more information and a complete schedule, please visit www.usef.org/annual-meeting.