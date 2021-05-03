FEI Tribunal Imposes Ten-Year Suspension on Andrew Kocher

The United States Equestrian Federation (USEF) unequivocally supports the decision of the FEI Tribunal to suspend athlete Andrew Kocher for 10 years and disqualify his results from eight events between June 2018 and November 2019 for the use of electric spurs. Mr. Kocher has also been fined CHF 10,000 and ordered to pay costs of CHF 7,500. USEF will reciprocate the suspension which began provisionally October 28, 2020 pending the FEI Tribunal hearing.

“The U.S. Jumping Team does not tolerate any form of cheating or horse abuse and fully stands behind the outcome of the FEI Tribunal decision. Horses are our willing and trusted partners in sport and deserve our ultimate care and respect in the pursuit of excellence. It is our duty as athletes and leaders in the sport to put the welfare of the horse first while ensuring a fair and level playing field at all times,” said, Robert Ridland, U.S. Jumping Chef d’Equipe & Technical Advisor.

USEF also acknowledges the effectiveness of the FEI process that allowed the full and thorough investigation, which was instrumental to the final outcome. Further information on the reasoned decision will be forthcoming from the FEI.