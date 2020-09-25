FEI Suspends UAE National Federation for Rules Violations

Lausanne (SUI), September 25, 2020 - The FEI Board has suspended the National Federation of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) following a detailed investigation into the circumstances around two National Endurance Events (CEN) in January and February 2020 - the Sheikh Mohammed Cup and The President's Cup – that should have been held as International Endurance Events (CEIs) as the number of foreign athletes far exceeded the quota permitted for National Events.

Given the serious nature of the rule violations, the FEI Board unanimously agreed that a significant sanction was required and in accordance with Article 8.3 of the FEI Statutes, the UAE NF will be suspended with effect from 24 September 2020 as follows:

A full suspension of the UAE NF (all activities across all FEI disciplines) until 31 December 2020

A suspension of the UAE NF’s activities in relation to the discipline of Endurance until 31 March 2021

The suspension also affects any events (including national Events) in the UAE, which become “Unsanctioned Events” during the suspension period and any FEI Athlete, Horse or Official participating will be liable to a period of ineligibility of up to six months in accordance with Articles 113.4 and 155.7 of the FEI General Regulations.

READ FULL RELEASE FROM THE FEI

For additional information regarding athletes/horses, please contact Steven Morrissey at [email protected].

For additional information regarding Licensed Officials, please contact Alina Brazzil at [email protected].