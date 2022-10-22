FEI Announces Cancelation of 2022 FEI Endurance World Championships

Lexington, Ky. – The FEI has announced the cancelation of the 2022 FEI Endurance World Championships, scheduled to be hosted in Verona, Italy, on October 22, 2022. The FEI has re-opened the bid process for organizers to apply to host the event, with the caveat that the championship must be held no later than April 30, 2023. The approved Selection Procedures will be reviewed if and when a new location and date is approved for the World Championships.



As additional information is received, US Equestrian will continue to update our endurance membership.



For more information on US Equestrian's Endurance programs, please visit www.usef.org/compete/disciplines/endurance or contact US Equestrian Director of Endurance Susan Edwards at [email protected].