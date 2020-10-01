The enactment of the Empowering Olympic, Paralympic, and Amateur Athletes Act of 2020 (S.2330), signed into law on October 30, 2020, by President Trump, reflects a shared national feeling that athlete safety is an undeniable priority. It enables the U.S. Center for SafeSport to investigate more reports of abuse more quickly, increase their policy and procedural oversight, and broaden abuse-prevention training and education on behalf of athletes.

The new law includes several changes (outlined here) related to the Center’s Response and Resolution policies and procedures. Rest assured that most of these updates reflect what already has been standard operating procedure at the Center. However, the new law adds Congressional approval to existing practices and strengthens some provisions to help the Center better safeguard athletes and fairly resolve claims.

These changes are now reflected in the SafeSport Code. This document reflects corresponding updates to the Code, which otherwise remains unchanged from the version in effect since April 2020.

Thank you for your continued efforts as we work together to ensure all athletes feel safe, supported, and strengthened.