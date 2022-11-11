Dressage Phase Concludes at The Dutta Corp. USEF CCI4*-L Eventing National Championship and USEF Eventing Young Rider Championship presented by USEA

Mill Spring, N.C. – The dressage phase concluded on Friday for The Dutta Corp. USEF CCI4*-L Eventing National Championship and USEF Eventing Young Rider Championship presented by USEA (YRC). Competition at The Dutta Corp. Tryon International Three-Day Event ran under a revised schedule due to projected rainfall amounts, with the jumping and cross-country phases reorganized to ensure safe footing conditions. Dressage went ahead as planned, however, and competitors have good weather to look forward to over the next two days.

The Dutta Corp. USEF CCI4*-L Eventing National Championship

The first set of entries in the CCI4*-L division completed their tests on Thursday evening, and after the conclusion of the remaining tests on Friday morning, the top three remained unchanged. Liz Halliday-Sharp (Lexington, Ky.) and Deniro Z, a 2008 KWPN gelding owned by Ocala Horse Properties, LLC, held their lead with a score of 29.0. Dan Kreitl (Muncie Ind.) and Kay Dixon’s 2013 Westphalian gelding, Carmango, held on to their second-place standing with a 29.2. Sara Kozumplik (Berryville, Va.) and Edith Rameika’s 2011 Irish Sport Horse gelding, Rock Phantom, round out the top three with a 32.4.

The CCI4*-L continues on Saturday with the cross-country phase beginning at 10 a.m. ET and will conclude on Sunday with show jumping at 3:10 p.m.

Tommy Greengard and Joshuay MBF. ©Devyn Trethewey/US Equestrian

USEF Eventing Young Rider Championship presented by USEA

Windy, rainy conditions due to the remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole sweeping through the area made for an electric environment in the arenas at the Tryon International Equestrian Center. Despite the weather, many of the YRC competitors turned in great tests as they tackled their first phase on the hunt for team and individual titles.

In the CCI3*-L team competition, the combined Area 1/2/6 team currently leads the standings with a total penalty score of 103.9. The team consists of Tommy Greengard (Malibu, Calif.) and Joshuay MBF, Nicholas Beshear (Somerset, Va.) and Rio de Janeiro, and Lea Adams-Blackmore (Norwich, Vt.) and Frostbite. Greengard and Joshuay MBF are also the current individual leaders in the division with a dressage score of 30.6.

Team Canada completed the dressage phase with the top score for the CCIJY2*-L, a 101.4. The team is Caitlyn Sutherland (Foothills, Alberta) and EMS Florence, Cassandre Leblanc (Beaumont, Quebec) and Riffel, and Megane Sauve (St. Paul, Quebec) and Nuance. Sutherland and EMS Florence lead the division individually with a 32.0.

Lizzie Hoff and HSH Limited Edition. ©Leslie Potter/US Equestrian

Area 3 currently holds the lead in the CCIJ1*-L division with a score of 90.0. The team is made up of Breeana Robinette (Rock Spring, Ga.) and Cape Kimberly, Evelyn Davis Douglas (Archer, Fla.) and Laissez Aller, Rory Frangos (Ocala, Fla.) and Citigirl, and Chloe Paddack (Ocala, Fla.) and Hawthornstud-Fortunate Love. Representing Area 7, Lizzie Hoff (Gig Harbor, Wash.) and HSH Limited Edition are in first place individually with a 24.0.

Competition in the YRC will resume on Saturday morning at 10 a.m. with the CCIJ1*-L show jumping phase. See the full schedule here.

