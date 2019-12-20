Discover Dressage USEF/USDF Emerging Athlete Program Announces Updated Participant List

Lexington, Ky. – The Discover Dressage USEF/USDF Emerging Athlete Program has released the updated list of athlete-and-horse combinations selected to participate in the program. The Discover Dressage USEF/USDF Emerging Athlete Program provides continued strategic developmental and educational opportunities for rising dressage athletes under the age of 25 in the United States. Led by USEF Dressage Youth Coach George Williams, the program, which continues to grow in stature and participation, has established a pathway to identify and develop emerging talent who can contribute to the future success of the U.S. Dressage Program at the international championship level.



“It is rewarding to see talented young athletes coming up through our system and earning a spot in the Emerging Athlete Program. I want to welcome and congratulate these new members,” said Williams.



In alphabetical order, the following athlete-and-horse combinations meet the criteria for Emerging Athlete Program membership. Combinations on this list may be within a flexible six-month grace period per program requirements (e.g. age out of division, horse retirement, veterinary reasons, etc.).



Benjamin Ebeling (Moorpark, Calif.) and Behlinger, an 11-year-old Hanoverian gelding owned by Amy Ebeling, Elizabeth Meyer, and Ann Romney; and Illuster van de Kampert, Nuvolari Holdings, LLC’s 11-year-old Belgian Warmblood gelding



Kerrigan Gluch (Wellington, Fla.) and Bolero CXLVIII, Hampton Green Farm’s 15-year-old P.R.E Stallion, and Vaquero HGF, Hampton Green Farm’s 12-year-old Andalusian Stallion



Callie Jones (Henderson, Ky.) and Don Philippo, her 11-year-old Hanoverian gelding



Tillie Jones (Lincoln, Neb.) and Apachi, Tillie and Tish Jones’ 14-year-old KWPN gelding



Kayla Kadlubek (Fairfax Station, Va.) and Perfect Step, Dressage4Kids, Inc.’s 18-year-old Hanoverian gelding



Annelise Klepper (McCutchenville, Ohio) and Happy Texas Moonlight, Shannon Klepper’s 12-year-old Oldenburg gelding



Natalie Pai (Wellington, Fla.) and Unlimited, Melanie Pai’s 18-year-old Dutch Warmblood gelding



Dennsey Rogers (Thousand Oaks, Calif.) and Chanel, Dorriah Roger’s 14-year-old Danish Warmblood mare



Christian Simonson (Ventura, Calif.) and FRH Rassolini, Christina Morgan’s 16-year-old Hessen Warmblood stallion



Bianca Schmidt (Edina, Minn.) and Lou Heart, Eliana Schmidt’s 15-year-old Hanoverian gelding



Anna Weniger (Apex, N.C.) and Don Derrick, Dawn Weniger’s 15-year-old NRPS gelding



The U.S. Dressage Program is grateful for the continued support of Discover Dressage and their mission to support and inspire the next generation of talented youth dressage athletes in the United States.



Find out more about the Discover Dressage USEF/USDF Emerging Athlete Program online or contact Hannah Niebielski, Director of Dressage, National Programs at [email protected].



